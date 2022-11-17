Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 17th Nov 2022

Updated: Thu 17th Nov

Slip road off A494 in Deeside closed due ro flooding

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales
Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

A slip road off the A494 in Deeside has been closed due to flooding.

A band of heavy rain has been tracking over the region causing tricky driving conditions.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is currently in place locally until midnight.

Flooding has been reported at the exit slip on the eastbound side at Drome Corner (Gateway to Wales).

Issues with flooding have happened on several occasions recently at the same spot.

Traffic Wales tweeted:

The Met Office yellow alert is in place across the county – and large parts of north Wales and England – until 11:59pm on Thursday.

It is expected that some areas could see between 30 to 40mm of rain.

The wet weather and gusts of up to 30mph will make it a lot colder than of late, with temperatures feeling more like six degrees throughout the day.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, will move northwards across the Midlands, north Wales and northern England through much of Thursday.

“30 to 40 mm rain is likely to fall quite widely over a 24-hour period, with a small chance over 60 mm in a few places and perhaps as much as 80 mm over higher ground.

“This brings a chance of flooding and disruption.

“The rain is expected to become less widespread and more intermittent during Thursday night.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Calls for urgent action after “lowest on record” ambulance response times in Wales
  • Council asked to ‘urgently’ report on mould and damp issues in tenanted properties across Flintshire
  • Flintshire Council facing £32m black hole in budget for next year


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Calls for urgent action after “lowest on record” ambulance response times in Wales

    News

    Council asked to ‘urgently’ report on mould and damp issues in tenanted properties across Flintshire

    News

    Flintshire Council facing £32m black hole in budget for next year

    News

    Council Cabinet to back plans for new £16m care home on Flint Community Hospital site

    News

    Cost of living crisis: Easier and faster access to mental health and well-being support needed says Public Health Wales

    News

    ‘Shirt Stories’ exhibition showcasing the story of Welsh football

    News

    RSPCA: More progress needed on Animal Welfare Plan to safeguard animals across Wales

    News

    Ewloe-based house builder Anwyl cooks up support for Soul Kitchen

    News

    Flintshire civil engineering graduate recognised for excellence with industry award

    News




    Read 456,770 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn