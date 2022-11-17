Slip road off A494 in Deeside closed due ro flooding

A slip road off the A494 in Deeside has been closed due to flooding.

A band of heavy rain has been tracking over the region causing tricky driving conditions.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is currently in place locally until midnight.

Flooding has been reported at the exit slip on the eastbound side at Drome Corner (Gateway to Wales).

Issues with flooding have happened on several occasions recently at the same spot.

Traffic Wales tweeted:

⚠️ Warning ⚠️ ❗ Road closed ❗#A494 eastbound #DromeCorner off slip is closed due to flooding within the area.⛔ Please find alternative route. pic.twitter.com/1SpYBbzadL — Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) November 17, 2022

The Met Office yellow alert is in place across the county – and large parts of north Wales and England – until 11:59pm on Thursday.

It is expected that some areas could see between 30 to 40mm of rain.

The wet weather and gusts of up to 30mph will make it a lot colder than of late, with temperatures feeling more like six degrees throughout the day.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, will move northwards across the Midlands, north Wales and northern England through much of Thursday.

“30 to 40 mm rain is likely to fall quite widely over a 24-hour period, with a small chance over 60 mm in a few places and perhaps as much as 80 mm over higher ground.

“This brings a chance of flooding and disruption.

“The rain is expected to become less widespread and more intermittent during Thursday night.”

