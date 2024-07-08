Six fire crews battling Flintshire barn blaze

Fire crews are currently battling a substantial agricultural barn fire in the Afonwen area of Flintshire.

The blaze, which erupted earlier this evening, has seen a significant emergency response, with six fire appliances, Environmental Protection officers, and an Incident Command Unit on the scene.

The fire service posted on social media to alert the public: “Our crews are currently attending an agricultural barn fire in the Afonwen area of Flintshire. Six appliances are currently at the scene, along with Environmental Protection officers and an Incident Command Unit.”

Due to the burning fuel and the resulting smoke plume, residents living nearby have been advised to keep their property windows and doors closed until the fire is brought under control.

There were reports earlier of at least one loud explosion heard in the area.