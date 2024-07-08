Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 8th Jul 2024

Six fire crews battling Flintshire barn blaze

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Fire crews are currently battling a substantial agricultural barn fire in the Afonwen area of Flintshire.

The blaze, which erupted earlier this evening, has seen a significant emergency response, with six fire appliances, Environmental Protection officers, and an Incident Command Unit on the scene.

The fire service posted on social media to alert the public: “Our crews are currently attending an agricultural barn fire in the Afonwen area of Flintshire. Six appliances are currently at the scene, along with Environmental Protection officers and an Incident Command Unit.”

Due to the burning fuel and the resulting smoke plume, residents living nearby have been advised to keep their property windows and doors closed until the fire is brought under control.

There were reports earlier of at least one loud explosion heard in the area.

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Inspirational Flintshire student has her short story published
  • Family of 27 year old dad of two killed in Queensferry motorcycle collision pay tribute to him
  • Jack Sargeant appeals to First Minister for fast-tracking Deeside flood work

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Inspirational Flintshire student has her short story published

    News

    Family of 27 year old dad of two killed in Queensferry motorcycle collision pay tribute to him

    News

    Jack Sargeant appeals to First Minister for fast-tracking Deeside flood work

    News

    MS calls on Health Minister to ‘get a grip’ on dentistry services in North Wales

    News

    Starmer: “Wales has enormous untapped potential ready to be unleashed”

    News

    Campaign to help youngsters use the internet safely launches in north Wales

    News

    Independent holiday parks outshine big names in latest Which? survey

    News

    Plans to Demolish Derelict Buildings in Connah’s Quay Refused Due to Flood Risk Concerns

    Flintshire

    Flintshire Council announces new dates for online business support workshops

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn