Situation faced by the Afghan people is “desperately tragic” says Flintshire Council Leader

The leader of Flintshire Council has said the situation faced by the Afghan people is “desperately tragic” and the council will “assist and support” in playing a part in the international effort.

International troops have been withdrawing their presence in Afghanistan in recent months after maintaining a presence in the country for 20 years.

But over the well documented last few weeks the Taliban has taken control of towns and cities across Afghanistan, before arriving at Kabul, the country’s capital, just days ago.

Thousands of people have already fled the country, with many more attempting to leave in the last few days.

People who have worked for the UK Government and British Military in Afghanistan and their families are being ‘urgently’ relocated to UK by the British government due to the risk to their lives following the withdrawal from the country.

The UK Government has outlined plans for up to 20,000 refugees from Afghanistan to be resettled in the UK after the capital Kabul was captured by Taliban forces on 15 August.

First minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford has made it clear refugees will be welcome in Wales, he said: “We want Wales to be a Nation of Sanctuary and we’ll do everything we can to support evacuations from Afghanistan.”

“We’re working with the Home Office and councils on preparations to support those who need it.”

Flintshire Council is working to identify homes for refugees and has called on private landlords to contact them.

Chief Officer, Housing and Assets and Chief Executive Designate, Neal Cockerton, said: “The Council recognises its duties and obligations to this group of refugees and is working with a number of agencies and private landlords to identify suitable accommodation to place people impacted by this crisis.”

“It is a fast moving situation which will require a wide range of support from a number of partners.”

“We have a strong background of assisting and supporting refugees in our local communities and have done so for many years and more particularly with our Syrian refugee programme and will apply this learning and good work to this new situation.”

Leader of the Council, Councillor Ian Roberts, said: “This is a desperately tragic situation faced by the Afghan people and we will assist and support in playing our part in the international effort.”

“The Council is working to identify homes and is working with UK and Welsh Governments, together with our local partners and agencies, on the details of the settlement programme.”

“We will receive a detailed report at our Cabinet in September. In the meantime, we will continue our current work which is targeted at sourcing accommodation and support.”

If any private landlord has property that they could make available, please contact the Council on 01352 703811 or landlord.support@flintshire.gov.uk.

[Photo. MOD]