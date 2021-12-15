Singapore Airlines signs deal to replace Boeing freighters with new Airbus A350F’s

Singapore Airlines has signed a deal that will see its fleet of Boeing 747-400F freighters replaced with the newly launched, more fuel-efficient Airbus A350F freighter aircraft.

Based on the top-selling A350, the A350F – the wings of which are made at Airbus Broughton – they can be “seamlessly integrated” into airline fleets, “delivering step-change efficiency in terms of volume, range and payload.”

The agreement will see the A350F begin replacing the airline’s existing B747-400F fleet in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International said: “We are honoured by Singapore Airlines’ vote of confidence in the A350F as it renews its freighter fleet.”

“The A350F is the world’s all-new large freighter and will be unmatched in its market segment in terms of operational efficiency, lower fuel consumption and CO₂ savings.”

“It is gratifying that Singapore Airlines recognises the value of the A350F as we build on the strong partnership we already enjoy.”

Earlier this year Airbus received Board of Directors approval for a freighter derivative of the A350 designed to meet the imminent wave of large freighter replacements and the evolving environmental requirements, shaping the future of airfreight. The A350F will be powered by latest technology, fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce Trent-XWB97 engines.

With a 109 tonne payload capability, the A350F will serve all cargo markets.

The aircraft features a large main deck cargo door, with its fuselage length and capacity optimised around the industry’s standard pallets and containers.

Over 70% of the airframe will be made of advanced materials, resulting in a 30 tonne lighter take-off weight and generating at least 20% lower fuel consumption and emissions over its current closest competitor.