Signed Manic Street Preachers guitar and Tom Jones tickets up for grabs at charity auction!

A signed Manic Street Preachers guitar and tickets to see Tom Jones and Bryan Adams are just some of the 20 plus items up for grabs at a special charity auction

The auction, at Llangollen Town Hall on Friday, June 14, aims to raise funds for the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod.

It will take place just days before International Superstar Bryan Adams takes to the stage at the World-Famous Peace Festival.

20 items are up for grabs on June 14, which also include a Leeds United shirt signed by 4 Wales International Footballers.

The night also features Côr Daw, a Welsh Choir with a difference – the ladies entertain audiences with medleys such as Queen, Abba, Elton John, Michael Jackson, Jersey Boys all in Welsh!

Côr DAW stands for Dysgwyr Ardal Wrecsam – Wrexham-area learners of Welsh and was formed by Pam Evans-Hughes in 2011 to compete in the National Eisteddfod in Wrexham.

Since then, it has wowed audiences Venue Cymru, Llandudno, Chester Cathedral, the Millenium Centre, Cardiff, Focus Wales and appeared at the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod

Tickets for the evening are now on sale at Llangollen TIC – priced at £5 for the evening which starts at 7.30pm which also has a tombola.

The evening will raise money for the Llangollen Eisteddfod’s charity which helps bring people from around the World to its annual peace festival.

Chairman of the Eisteddfod’s Marketing Committee, Ian Lebbon and auctioneer for the evening said: “This is our second ever auction and we can’t wait to hear the ladies from Côr DAW – who have made a huge name for themselves singing rock classics – in Welsh.

“Star lots include a signed guitar, signed by the Manic Street Preachers when they last appeared in Llangollen in 2017, kindly donated by our former Chair Dr Rhys Davies, tickets to some of the biggest concerts this year including Tom Jones and Bryan Adams and much more.

“All money raised will go towards our charity. It’ll be a great night and will be a brilliant start to our biggest ever Summer.”