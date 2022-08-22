Shuttle service to connect with buses while resurfacing work takes place in Drury

A shuttle service connecting people with a vital bus route will be in operation while resurfacing work takes place in Drury over the next two weeks.

Work has begun to resurface a 700-metre section of Burntwood Road from the A55 overbridge to the Drury Lane junction.

Work is expected to last two weeks depending on weather conditions.

The road will be closed on weekdays during the day times.

A diversion through Buckley, along Liverpool Road to Ewloe and St Davids Park will be in operation.

The shuttle service will run from today (Monday, August 22) for two weeks.

It will operate between 8.30am and 5pm Monday to Friday

The shuttle service will connect with the Arriva X4 bus which runs between Mold and Chester.

It will operate on a half-hour loop from B5125 Carlines Park Bus Stop to the junction of Wood Lane and St David’s Park on the hour and 30 mins past the hour.

Flintshire Council has said that “to facilitate the works, a road closure with a signed diversion route will be in place Monday to Friday between 8.30am and 5pm to ensure the safety of the workforce engaged in this operation and the highway user. ”

Access to individual properties and businesses will be maintained although short delays may be encountered.

“The Council and our contractor, Tarmac Trading Ltd, apologise for any delay or disruption that may be caused as a consequence of this essential maintenance work.”

