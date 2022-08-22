Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 22nd Aug 2022

Shuttle service to connect with buses while resurfacing work takes place in Drury

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

A shuttle service connecting people with a vital bus route will be in operation while resurfacing work takes place in Drury over the next two weeks.

Work has begun to resurface a 700-metre section of Burntwood Road from the A55 overbridge to the Drury Lane junction.

Work is expected to last two weeks depending on weather conditions.

The road will be closed on weekdays during the day times.

A diversion through Buckley, along Liverpool Road to Ewloe and St Davids Park will be in operation.

The shuttle service will run from today (Monday, August 22) for two weeks.

It will operate between 8.30am and 5pm Monday to Friday

The shuttle service will connect with the Arriva X4 bus which runs between Mold and Chester.

It will operate on a half-hour loop from B5125 Carlines Park Bus Stop to the junction of Wood Lane and St David’s Park on the hour and 30 mins past the hour.

Flintshire Council has said that “to facilitate the works, a road closure with a signed diversion route will be in place Monday to Friday between 8.30am and 5pm to ensure the safety of the workforce engaged in this operation and the highway user. ”

A diversion through Buckley, along Liverpool Road to Ewloe and St Davids Park will be in operation during the resurfacing work

Access to individual properties and businesses will be maintained although short delays may be encountered.

“The Council and our contractor, Tarmac Trading Ltd, apologise for any delay or disruption that may be caused as a consequence of this essential maintenance work.”

Read Next

  • Retired Flintshire teacher celebrates 20 years volunteering for Childline Wales
  • A 22 year man has died following a road traffic collision in Flintshire on Friday
  • Temporary sports hall plans for Flintshire high school
  • Analysts release final ‘truly concerning’ predictions for October’s Price Cap rise

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Retired Flintshire teacher celebrates 20 years volunteering for Childline Wales

    News

    A 22 year man has died following a road traffic collision in Flintshire on Friday

    News

    Temporary sports hall plans for Flintshire high school

    News

    Analysts release final ‘truly concerning’ predictions for October’s Price Cap rise

    News

    Northgate Development: Chester council “monitoring situation” with Picturehouse owner Cineworld

    News

    Coleg Cambria: Deeside 6 student seeing stars (and stripes) after winning place at top US university

    News

    Chester coffee empire continues expansion with support of North Wales law firm

    News

    Police ask Deeside residents to keep reporting nuisance anti-social behaviour by off-road bikers

    News

    Business as usual at Cineworld but confirms speculation about bankruptcy filing

    News




    Read 395,167 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn