Show Racism the Red Card: Flintshire politicians show their support

Alyn and Deeside MS Jack Sargeant and Delyn MS Hannah Blythyn joined colleagues on the steps of the Senedd to show support for Show Racism the Red Card’s Wear Red Day today, Friday 21st October.

Wear Red Day is an initiative to raise awareness and funds for the charity’s anti-racism education for children and adults. Schools, businesses, and individuals are invited to wear red for the day.

2021 marked the 25th anniversary of Show Racism the Red Card as the UK’s leading anti-racism educational charity, with an incredible 250,000 individuals registering to celebrate on Wear Red Day. It is hoped today’s celebrations will be even bigger.

Jack Sargeant MS said: “This year’s Show Racism the Red Card theme ‘Change hearts, change minds, change lives’ is an important message.”

“It reminds us that we all have a role to play in being proudly anti-racist and showing that hope is far more powerful than hate.”

This year, Show Racism the Red Card have said: “Every heart and every mind that we change changes at least one life but has the capacity to change hundreds, if not thousands of others.”

“Be a proud anti-racist. Be the difference. Join us.”

You can read more about the Wear Red Day campaign here:

https://www.theredcard.org/wear-red-day

