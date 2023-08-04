Shotton: Police find bail-breaching male hidden in loft wrapped in insulation
A call reporting a domestic incident in Shotton led to the arrest of a man found hiding in a loft, wrapped in insulation.
North Flintshire Police conducted checks and discovered that the man was violating bail conditions put in place to safeguard a female occupant of the residence.
Upon receiving the call, officers from Rota 1 and the Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) quickly arrived at the address to investigate the situation.
They conducted a thorough search of the property, leading to the discovery of the male hidden away in an unusual location.
The bail conditions prohibited the man from being at the address, and his attempt to circumvent these legal safeguards by hiding in the loft demonstrated a clear breach of law.
The rapid response by the police ensured that the situation was brought under control swiftly, with the man arrested and subsequently taken to custody.
