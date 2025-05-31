Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 31st May 2025

Shotton Iceland set to close ahead of Food Warehouse opening in former Queensferry Lidl

Iceland has confirmed its Shotton store will close at 4pm on Monday 23 June, with a new Food Warehouse opening the following morning at Deeside Retail Parc.

The new Food Warehouse will take over the site previously occupied by Lidl, which recently relocated to a new purpose-built store in Connah’s Quay.

Lidl’s Queensferry branch had served the area for nearly 30 years before the move.

The Food Warehouse, launched by Iceland in 2014, offers a larger store format with bulk-buy options and an extended range of frozen, chilled, and grocery products. Stores typically span 10,000 to 15,000 square feet and are commonly located in retail parks.

In a social media post, Iceland said: “A brand new The Food Warehouse store will open at Deeside Retail Parc at 8am on Tuesday 24th June!”

The company added, “Don’t worry you can still shop with us at any of our neighbouring Iceland or The Food Warehouse stores. This is not goodbye, but see you again soon!”

Iceland already has a presence at Deeside Retail Parc through a concession inside The Range store, located next to the soon-to-open Food Warehouse.

