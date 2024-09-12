Shotton: Child remains in hospital with serious injuries following motorcycle hit-and-run

A young child remains in hospital with serious injuries following a collision with a motorcycle in Shotton.

The collision, which occurred on Wednesday evening (September 11) at around 5:30 pm on Central Drive, saw the motorbike rider flee the scene.

The child was airlifted to Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool, where they remain in a serious condition.

Police confirmed on Thursday morning that the suspect, believed to be the motorbike rider at the time of the collision, had been arrested in another force area and is currently in custody.

Three additional individuals were also arrested in connection with the case on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

Superintendent Bowcott of North Wales Police said: “As people may already have seen, yesterday afternoon emergency services responded to a distressing incident where a young child was involved in a collision with a motorcycle and suffered serious injuries. They remain in hospital.”

“This is an incredibly difficult time for the family of the child involved, and I would urge all parties to respect their privacy, whilst we are supporting them with specially trained officers.”

“In addition to the above, please be mindful that detectives are undertaking a careful and thorough investigation, and as arrests have been made, I would urge the public not to speculate or make any comments on social media that may prejudice any future potential legal proceedings.”

“My thoughts, and I’m sure the community’s thoughts, are with the child involved, their family, and those who had to respond to such a challenging and emotional incident.”