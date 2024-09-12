Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 12th Sep 2024

Shotton: Child remains in hospital with serious injuries following motorcycle hit-and-run

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A young child remains in hospital with serious injuries following a collision with a motorcycle in Shotton.

The collision, which occurred on Wednesday evening (September 11) at around 5:30 pm on Central Drive, saw the motorbike rider flee the scene.

The child was airlifted to Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool, where they remain in a serious condition.

Police confirmed on Thursday morning that the suspect, believed to be the motorbike rider at the time of the collision, had been arrested in another force area and is currently in custody.

Three additional individuals were also arrested in connection with the case on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

Superintendent Bowcott of North Wales Police said: “As people may already have seen, yesterday afternoon emergency services responded to a distressing incident where a young child was involved in a collision with a motorcycle and suffered serious injuries. They remain in hospital.”

“This is an incredibly difficult time for the family of the child involved, and I would urge all parties to respect their privacy, whilst we are supporting them with specially trained officers.”

“In addition to the above, please be mindful that detectives are undertaking a careful and thorough investigation, and as arrests have been made, I would urge the public not to speculate or make any comments on social media that may prejudice any future potential legal proceedings.”

“My thoughts, and I’m sure the community’s thoughts, are with the child involved, their family, and those who had to respond to such a challenging and emotional incident.”

  • Anybody who may have information that could assist with the ongoing investigation should contact officers via the North Wales Police website or by calling 101 quoting reference number Q137770.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Chester Uni partners with North Wales performing arts group for new research project
  • ‘Topping Out’ ceremony marks key milestone at £18m Flint care home
  • Third and final cohort announced for Flintshire town centre business support service

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Chester Uni partners with North Wales performing arts group for new research project

    News

    ‘Topping Out’ ceremony marks key milestone at £18m Flint care home

    News

    Third and final cohort announced for Flintshire town centre business support service

    News

    Major cuts loom for Flintshire as council scrambles to fill near £40m financial void

    News

    Suspect held after Shotton hit-and-run leaves child in critical condition

    News

    Child in critical condition after hit-and-run in Shotton

    News

    Gas network upgrade in Ewloe set to begin later this month

    News

    Co-opted Members Sought for North Wales Police Panel

    News

    New FM reveals reshuffle – Jack Sargeant becomes Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn