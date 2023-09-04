Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 4th Sep 2023

Shotton burglary, police appeal for information and video footage

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Flintshire Police have issued an appeal following a burglary in Shotton over the weekend. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The incident took place on King George Street between 1st and 4th September. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Police are keen to view any CCTV footage capturing the incident or suspicious activity nearby. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

If you live on King George Street and missed the police’s visit, please check your CCTV. Any relevant footage or information would be helpful. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

When reporting, use the reference number A142343. You can call the 101 helpline or use the online reporting tool. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

If you’d prefer to stay anonymous, report through Crimestoppers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In response, North Flintshire Police have increased patrols in the area. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

On the North Wales Community Alert website, the local PCSO said: “We understand the impact on the victim and the community. We’ve offered support and guidance but need more information. If you’ve seen unusual activity or unfamiliar vehicles around King George Street, please get in touch. Call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Letby: Lady Justice Thirlwall to lead inquiry into neonatal nurse’s crimes
  • Beware of Gnomes: Flintshire police issue burglary warning
  • Hundreds turn out in Wrexham to see Olav Kooij clinch second stage win in Tour of Britain

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Letby: Lady Justice Thirlwall to lead inquiry into neonatal nurse’s crimes

    News

    Beware of Gnomes: Flintshire police issue burglary warning

    News

    Hundreds turn out in Wrexham to see Olav Kooij clinch second stage win in Tour of Britain

    News

    No unsafe RAAC concrete identified in Flintshire schools, says council

    News

    Former Mold Boots store may transform into 40-seat bar

    News

    Flintshire council rejects timber yard transformation into holiday lodges amid conservation concerns

    News

    Two North Wales schools closed due to potentially dangerous concrete

    News

    Met Office Weather: Flintshire to experience heatwave this week

    News

    Over 60% of Welsh adults are yet to write a will

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn