Shotton arrests, a ‘superb result’ in combatting Deeside vehicle crime, say police

North Wales Police have detained two males on Chester Road East, Shotton after an alleged attempted burglary.

Police said the two are also suspects linked to thefts from vehicles across Deeside.

The arrests are seen as a "superb result, making Deeside safer for everyone." PCSO Maddocks said.

Last week, officers from North Flintshire urged residents of Connahs Quay and Shotton to be vigilant following surge in attempted vehicle break-ins.

There has been an increase in reports to the police about individuals checking car doors, hoping to find unlocked vehicles and take valuables.

Incidents, mainly occurring during the early hours, highlight concerns about local opportunistic thieves.

Car owners are urged to securely lock their vehicles and ensure windows are shut when unattended.

People are also advised not to leave valuables in their cars overnight.

Besides these tips, car owners should try to park in areas with CCTV and security lights.

This not only increases security but also deters thieves.

Also, residents leaving valuables in cars overnight should think about marking items with SmartWater.

SmartWater is a technology letting owners forensically mark valuables, allowing them to trace stolen items back to the owner.

For more on SmartWater or other security tips, contact North Wales Police by emailing Officer Owen Prentice at owen.prentice@northwales.police.uk.

PCSO Maddocks stated: "If you have information about burglaries or vehicle thefts, please alert North Wales Police."

Contact North Wales Police here.

