Shop price inflation eases to the lowest level since December 2021

The annual rate of shop price inflation saw a substantial reduction in March, almost halving, as highlighted by the latest figures from the industry.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC)-Nielsen Shop Price Index indicates that falling food costs, coupled with competitive actions among retailers, were key factors in easing the inflation rate to 1.3% last month, a notable decline from the 2.5% recorded in February.

This shift brings the annual shop price growth to its lowest level since December 2021.

The report also found that food prices were 3.7% higher than a year ago – down from 5% in February.

Helen Dickinson, Chief Executive of the British Retail Consortium, said:

“Shop price inflation eased to the lowest level since December 2021 last month as retailers continued to compete fiercely to bring prices down for their customers.

“While Easter treats were more expensive than in previous years due to high global cocoa and sugar prices, retailers provided cracking deals on popular chocolates, which led to price falls compared to the previous month.

“Dairy prices also fell on the month as farmgate prices eased, and retailers worked hard to lower prices for many essentials. In non-food, prices of electricals, clothing and footwear fell as retailers increased promotions to entice consumer spending.

“While these figures are good news for consumers, from this month, retailers face significant increased cost pressures that could put progress on bringing down inflation at risk.

“These costs include a 6.7% business rates rise, ill-thought-out recycling proposals, and new border checks – all at the same time as the largest rise to the National Living Wage on record.

“The industry needs pro-growth government policy that supports investment and helps keep down prices for households up and down the country.”

Mike Watkins, Head of Retailer and Business Insight, NielsenIQ, said:

“The slowdown in inflation continues and a key driver this month was a further fall in food prices.

“A year ago, food inflation was 15% so this was to be expected.

“But it is also helped by intense competition amongst the supermarkets as they look to drive footfall, with focussed price cuts and promotional offers earlier in the month for Mother’s Day and now again in the weeks leading up to Easter.”