Posted: Thu 17th Nov 2022

Updated: Thu 17th Nov

‘Shirt Stories’ exhibition showcasing the story of Welsh football

The beautiful game has made headlines in Wrexham for crossing over with Hollywood and now through Wrexham Museum, football, history and art exhibitions have come together to create something truly unique.

Shirt Stories is a recently launched exhibition at Wrexham Museum which tells the story of Welsh Football shirt by shirt.

Speaking to Wrexham.Com, marketing officer Gareth Thomas expressed the significance of having this exhibition come to the city

“It’s the spiritual home of Welsh football, the Welsh FA started in Wrexham” we couldn’t very well talk about football without mentioning a certain Wrexham documentary streaming around the world”, which Gareth pointed out only further highlights how football isn’t just a sport but is a force which brings together communities.

The collection not only boasts shirts from the 1958 finals and the 2022 qualifying campaign but it also has a real focus on women’s football with some rare shirts from Welsh national games throughout history.

“It’s no longer men’s football and it’s great to have different representation in the exhibition and the room tonight. I hope people from all walks of life come to see this exhibition and there will be something in it for everyone”, said Nick Jones, exhibition curator

The room definitely boasted a real mix of football fans, players, stakeholders, council representatives and members of the public who got more out of the exhibition than they had thought they would.

“I’m not even into football but I’m having a lot of fun and accidentally reading nice, short, snappy bits of information” – Bobbi Moon, Business Owner

“I think it’s really important that people recognise the history of football here in Wrexham , oldest international stadium not far from where we are now and obviously one of the oldest football clubs in the country” – Lesley Griffiths , Member of the Senedd

The exhibition will now be running through until summer as a precursor to the museum of two halves which sees Wrexham Museum undergoing a dramatic makeover alongside the development of a Football Museum for Wales through National Lottery Heritage Funding.


 

Latest News

  • Council Cabinet to back plans for new £16m care home on Flint Community Hospital site
  • Cost of living crisis: Easier and faster access to mental health and well-being support needed says Public Health Wales
  • RSPCA: More progress needed on Animal Welfare Plan to safeguard animals across Wales


