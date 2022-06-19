Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 19th Jun 2022

Updated: Sun 19th Jun

Shakespeare in 40 minutes at Theatr Clwyd

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Theatr Clwyd is welcoming 440 Theatre to the venue this June for their double bill show Romeo & Juliet + Hamlet.

440 Theatre are four professional actors delivering exciting, educational, engaging and energetic theatre in 40 minutes.

As part of a double bill, 440 will be performing Romeo & Juliet and a female-led Hamlet in the space of one evening!

Act One sees the 440 team wrestle with a side splitting Romeo & Juliet (Yes, a comedy!) followed by an even more outrageous Hamlet in Act Two. 

Stripping the narrative to its core they keep the essence of Shakespeare’s words alive to help his magnificent stories shine at the heart of their shows. Anarchy is equally balanced with a safe and family friendly environment which keeps audiences relaxed, engaged and safe in the knowledge they’re in good hands!

Familiar Face Ben Locke returns to Theatr Clwyd as part of the 440 Theatre Company. Ben has performed in many Theatr Clwyd Rock ‘n’ Roll Pantomimes including Beauty and The Beast, The Panto That Nearly Never Was and Jack and The Beanstalk

Join Ben and all the 440 Theatre team at Theatr Clwyd for Romeo & Juliet + Hamlet on Sunday 26 June in the Theatr Mix. Tickets are from £10. Booking available at Theatr Clwyd’s website www.theatrclwyd.com or by calling 01352 344101.

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Universal free school meals roll-out for all Reception pupils in Wales to begin in September

News

A548 road closure in place overnight due to large blaze at Bagillt recycling unit

News

Welsh chefs enjoy the experience of competing against the world’s best

News

Tesco grant would enable Flintshire primary school to create an essential nurture provision

News

Tributes paid to a Flintshire dad of three who died in a road traffic collision last week

News

‘Little Stars Baby Memorial Service’ to shine a light on those taken too soon

News

Theatr Clwyd: Cast for world première of A Pretty Sh*tty Love announded

News

Flintshire MP blasts rail strikes as a ‘disgrace’ and says union is “shameful” to ask for more money

News

Summer bus service from Kirby to Flint, Talacre, Prestatyn and Rhyl Returns

News





Read 433,426 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn