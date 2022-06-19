Shakespeare in 40 minutes at Theatr Clwyd

Theatr Clwyd is welcoming 440 Theatre to the venue this June for their double bill show Romeo & Juliet + Hamlet.

440 Theatre are four professional actors delivering exciting, educational, engaging and energetic theatre in 40 minutes.

As part of a double bill, 440 will be performing Romeo & Juliet and a female-led Hamlet in the space of one evening!

Act One sees the 440 team wrestle with a side splitting Romeo & Juliet (Yes, a comedy!) followed by an even more outrageous Hamlet in Act Two.

Stripping the narrative to its core they keep the essence of Shakespeare’s words alive to help his magnificent stories shine at the heart of their shows. Anarchy is equally balanced with a safe and family friendly environment which keeps audiences relaxed, engaged and safe in the knowledge they’re in good hands!

Familiar Face Ben Locke returns to Theatr Clwyd as part of the 440 Theatre Company. Ben has performed in many Theatr Clwyd Rock ‘n’ Roll Pantomimes including Beauty and The Beast, The Panto That Nearly Never Was and Jack and The Beanstalk.

Join Ben and all the 440 Theatre team at Theatr Clwyd for Romeo & Juliet + Hamlet on Sunday 26 June in the Theatr Mix. Tickets are from £10. Booking available at Theatr Clwyd’s website www.theatrclwyd.com or by calling 01352 344101.