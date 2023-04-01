Severe delays on the southbound M6 in Cheshire following serious collision

A serious collision involving several vehicles has forced the closure of the M6 southbound in Cheshire.

The incident has happened between J17 Sandbach Interchange (Congleton, Sandbach A534) and J16 Barthomley Interchange (Newcastle-under-Lyme, Stoke-on-Trent (N), Crewe, Nantwich A500) in Cheshire.

There are severe delays on the southbound carriageway as a result of the closure.

The northbound carriageway was also temporarily closed to allow the Northwest Air Ambulance to attend the scene, but has since been reopened.

Emergency services, including the North West Motorway Police, North West Ambulance Service, West Midlands Ambulance Service, Cheshire Fire & Rescue, and National Highways, are currently on site.

It is reported that three cars, three vans and one heavy goods vehicle were involved.

They are working to clear the accident scene and assist road users caught within the closure.

While the northbound lanes are now open, motorists should expect delays as road users slow down to observe the scene of the collision.

Authorities have advised those affected by the closure to allow extra time for their journeys and consider alternate routes if possible.

Authorities have expressed their appreciation for the public's patience during this incident and assured motorists that they are working as quickly as possible to resolve the situation.

Delays are quoted at around one hour.

UPDATE#M6 south J17 #Sandbach to J16 #StokeonTrent #A500 We understand the frustration of being caught in a closure of a motorway. However please do not attempt to exit the motorway by illegally driving the wrong way unless instructed to do so by police/traffic officers. pic.twitter.com/9Roz4ZKRmA — National Highways: North-West (@HighwaysNWEST) April 1, 2023

A traffic report for the area states:

"Road closed, severe delays and queueing traffic due to multi-vehicle crash on M6 Southbound between J17 A534 Old Mill Road (Sandbach / Crewe) and J16 A500 (Stoke-On-Trent / Crewe)."

"Congestion to the A534 heading through Sandbach and Arclid as people look to divert. The entry slip at J17 Southbound has now been closed. Emergency services are now on site. Northbound traffic is slow in the area due to onlookers."

A diversion has been set up, with a hollow circle symbol marking the route on road signs. The diversion follows the A534 towards Crewe, A5020 University Way, David Whitby Way, and A500 Shavington Bypass eastbound on to Alsager Road, before rejoining the M6 southbound at J16.

