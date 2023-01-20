Severe delays on both sides of M56 in Cheshire

There are severe delays on both sides of the M56 in Cheshire.

A serious collision on the M56 in Cheshire has led to the westbound lanes being closed between junctions 15 (Elton) and 14 (M53).

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, have been at the scene.

There is currently six miles of stationary traffic stretching back to the Runcorn turn-off.





‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The latest traffic report for the Westbound side states: "Road closed, severe delays and queueing traffic due to crash investigation work on M56 Westbound from J14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby) to J15 M53 J11.

Congestion to J12 (Runcorn). slow traffic on the A5117 as people divert around the closure. Accident occurred just before 11:00 this morning which has since closed the road."

There are also very long delays Eastbound due to a broken down bus.

A traffic report for the Eastbound side states: "Severe delays, two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to broken down busus on M56 Eastbound from J15 M53 J11 to J14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby)."

"Lanes two and three (of three ) are closed. Traffic is not helped by onlookers slowing down to look at the ongoing closure on the westbound side. Travel time is around one hour and ten minutes."

A diversion route has been put into operation it includes exiting at J14, taking the third exit at the roundabout onto the A5117, and remaining on that road to J10 of the M53.





‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A diversion route is in operation for the westbound side, for those wishing to access the M53 southbound, take the first exit at the roundabout. For those wishing to access the M53 northbound, take the third exit.

For those wishing to continue westbound on the M56 towards North Wales, take the second exit onto the A5117, continue west, and take the third exit at the Dunkirk Roundabout.

Continue on the A5117 westbound to the Park Gate Interchange with the A540, turn left at the junction with the A540, and take the third exit at the next roundabout onto the A494 westbound. The diversion ends at this point.

Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes and to expect delays in the area.

