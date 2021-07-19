Several drink and drug driving arrests made across the region over the weekend

A woman who was over three times the drink drive limit and who will appear before court next month was among several drink and drug drive arrests made by the Roads Policing Unit over the weekend.

The 39-year-old from Manchester was stopped on the A55 at St Asaph shortly after 6pm on Friday evening after an emergency call had been made to the Control Room telling officers she had been seen drinking in a bar nearby.

An officer stopped her on the eastbound carriageway where she was breathalysed. She failed the roadside breath test and was arrested and taken to police custody where she provided a further reading of 124mg – the legal limit is 35mg per 100 ml of breath.

She has been charged with drink driving and she will appear before Llandudno Magistrates Court on Monday, 2nd August.

Earlier that same day a 40-year-old man from Anglesey was arrested after testing positive for cocaine following a two-vehicle damage-only collision on the A5 in Capel Curig. A female passenger and three young children were also in the car but were thankfully uninjured.

He has since been released under investigation pending the results of further tests.

On Saturday night a 36-year-old man was stopped by an officer from the Roads Policing Unit after he was spotted not wearing his seatbelt whilst driving his Transit van. The officer discovered the man, who is from the Stockport area was wanted on warrant.

He also refused to provide a roadside drugs test so was arrested. He currently remains in police custody.

During the early hours of Sunday morning further arrests were made in Denbighshire and Gwynedd. A 30-year-old man was arrested in Gronant after testing positive for cannabis and cocaine. He was initially stopped due to being seen travelling at excess speed.

The man, who is local to the area, later refused to provide a further sample in custody and he has since been charged with failing to provide. He will appear before Llandudno Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 3rd August.

And a 32-year-old man from Bradford was arrested in Llanbedr, Gwynedd after testing positive for cannabis at the roadside. He was stopped by officers after he was seen to be driving with a deflated rear offside tyre. He has since been released under investigation pending the results of further tests.

Other drink drive arrests were made in Wrexham, Mold, Penmaenmawr and further drug drive arrests were made in Bangor and Sychdyn.

Sergeant Leigh Evans of the Road Policing Unit said: “We’d like to thank the individual who phoned us regarding the drink driver in St Asaph – although we will never know, they have potentially saved a life.

“Driving whilst under the influence has significant impact on people; the devastation caused to families following a fatal collision can be immeasurable. Despite our repeated warnings it’s extremely disappointing that people are still choosing to risk their own lives and the lives of other road users.

“We’ve seen the aftermath of far too many tragedies on the roads of North Wales due to the selfish actions of a minority. Choosing to drive when impaired by alcohol is dangerous and unacceptable. I don’t think people are quite grasping the full extent of the danger drink-driving poses. Those that do take the risks clearly don’t think about the families of those who have died at the hands of a driver who is under the influence of alcohol.

“Drugs can also affect your mind and body in a variety of ways that mean you aren’t able to drive safely. Not only that, the effects can last for hours or even days. Driving while under the influence of drugs can lead to slower reaction times, poor concentration, confusion, fatigue, being over confident which means you take unnecessary risks and erratic behaviour. Your ability to drive is significantly impaired and the chances of you being involved in a collision will drastically increase.”

With the weather forecast set to be sunny and warm over the next few days, North Wales Police are urging all motorists to take responsibility and stay safe.

Sergeant Evans added: “We are very lucky to police beautiful areas across the region which attracts thousands of visitors every week over the summer months.

“We understand people want to enjoy themselves now that restrictions have eased and the pubs and restaurants have reopened, however we are anticipating a busy summer ahead. Staying safe on the road applies to every single one of us, and we are simply asking for all motorists to enjoy the region safely and abide by the law.

“Officers are on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week and patrols will continue as part of our ongoing commitment to keeping the roads safe for all.”

If you have information relating to someone you think is driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, please contact North Wales Police on 101 or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency always dial 999.