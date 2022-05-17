Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 17th May 2022

Updated: Tue 17th May

Service offering employment to people with learning disabilities expands to Deeside

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A company which provides employment opportunities to individuals with learning disabilities is expanding to Deeside.

Antur Waunfawr is a leading social enterprise, established in 1984, it provides a confidential shredding service for businesses and individuals in north Wales,

Antur Shredding part of the Antur Waunfawr family will now be able to offer its services closer to the England-Wales border as well as provide employment and training opportunities for people with learning disabilities in the area.

A spokesperson for Antur Shredding said: “By using our Confidential Shredding services, businesses from Llŷn to Wrexham are supporting adults with learning disabilities in their community, supporting local jobs and reducing their carbon footprint.

“The service is professional, and we specialise in confidential paper shredding, providing the secure destruction of confidential waste to a 10mm strip-cut. We also recycle general, non-confidential office papers.

“And we’re excited to be expanding our service eastwards, with many businesses and organisations in the Wrexham area already having taken advantage of our regular pickups.”

The service offered has been described as bespoke, and they collect anything from a single sack to a hundred. Collections happen from offices and homes, with no minimum collection quantities.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Independent review of flooding events across Wales launched

News

Dee Park Community Woodland – “What happens next? We want your help!”

News

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: A beacon in Penyffordd will be one of over 2000 lit across the UK on June 2nd

News

Calls for urgent review of child and adolescent mental health services in Wales

News

Betsi: Specialist bereavement midwives recognised by Chief Nursing Officer for benchmark service

News

Hardworking Holywell students praised for tireless help supporting local animal sanctuary

News

Plans for National music service to ensure every child in Wales benefits from music education

News

Tighter Covid restrictions in Wales has had lasting impact on small business confidence

News

Hepatitis spike in children linked to dogs – but the evidence is weak

News





Read 389,304 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn