Service offering employment to people with learning disabilities expands to Deeside

A company which provides employment opportunities to individuals with learning disabilities is expanding to Deeside.

Antur Waunfawr is a leading social enterprise, established in 1984, it provides a confidential shredding service for businesses and individuals in north Wales,

Antur Shredding part of the Antur Waunfawr family will now be able to offer its services closer to the England-Wales border as well as provide employment and training opportunities for people with learning disabilities in the area.

A spokesperson for Antur Shredding said: “By using our Confidential Shredding services, businesses from Llŷn to Wrexham are supporting adults with learning disabilities in their community, supporting local jobs and reducing their carbon footprint.

“The service is professional, and we specialise in confidential paper shredding, providing the secure destruction of confidential waste to a 10mm strip-cut. We also recycle general, non-confidential office papers.

“And we’re excited to be expanding our service eastwards, with many businesses and organisations in the Wrexham area already having taken advantage of our regular pickups.”

The service offered has been described as bespoke, and they collect anything from a single sack to a hundred. Collections happen from offices and homes, with no minimum collection quantities.