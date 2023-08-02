Serious collision closes A5119 in Sychdyn: Police advise drivers to use alternative routes
Police have closed the A5119 in Sychdyn following a serious collision.
Emergency services, including police, ambulance, and fire service, are at the scene of the incident between Theatr Clwyd and the Cross Keys Pub.
An air ambulance which took off from Cardiff at around 7.30am landed on open ground next to the A5119 just before 8.30am.
The closure is affecting those travelling between Mold and Northop.
In a post on social media, just after 7.30 am, North Wales Police said: “The A5119 is closed between the traffic lights adjacent to Theatr Clwyd and Sychdyn due to a road traffic collision. There is traffic congestion in the area, so please avoid and use other routes.”
A traffic report for the area states: “Road blocked and queuing traffic due to collision on A5119 Main Road both ways from Mold Turn Off to The Cross Keys Pub. Affecting traffic between Mold and Northop.”
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News