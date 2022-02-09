Senior officials from UK and Welsh governments to be quizzed on intergovernmental relations

The Welsh Affairs Committee will hold a one-off evidence session exploring intergovernmental relations between the UK and Welsh governments.

The evidence session follows the recent UK Government publication of the Review of intergovernmental relations.

The Committee will be exploring the potential implications of the review, and consider the issues which have shaped intergovernmental relations since 1999.

MPs will hear from retired senior Civil Servants from the Welsh and UK governments, as well as a Senior Fellow from the Institute for Government.

Topics likely to be covered include:

The general experience of intergovernmental relations since 1999;

How Brexit has impacted intergovernmental relations;

Intergovernmental relations during the covid-19 pandemic;

Reaction to the reforms included in the Review of Intergovernmental Relations.

Witnesses include; Professor Hugh Rawlings CB, former Director of the Department for the First Minister and Cabinet, Welsh Government ; Philip Rycroft CB, former Permanent Secretary at DExEU and former Head of UK Governance Group, Cabinet Office ; Akash Paun, Senior Fellow, Institute for Government