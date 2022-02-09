Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 9th Feb 2022

Updated: Wed 9th Feb

Senior officials from UK and Welsh governments to be quizzed on intergovernmental relations

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The Welsh Affairs Committee will hold a one-off evidence session exploring intergovernmental relations between the UK and Welsh governments.

The evidence session follows the recent UK Government publication of the Review of intergovernmental relations.

The Committee will be exploring the potential implications of the review, and consider the issues which have shaped intergovernmental relations since 1999.

MPs will hear from retired senior Civil Servants from the Welsh and UK governments, as well as a Senior Fellow from the Institute for Government.

Topics likely to be covered include:

  • The general experience of intergovernmental relations since 1999;
  • How Brexit has impacted intergovernmental relations;
  • Intergovernmental relations during the covid-19 pandemic;
  • Reaction to the reforms included in the Review of Intergovernmental Relations.

Witnesses include; Professor Hugh Rawlings CB, former Director of the Department for the First Minister and Cabinet, Welsh Government ; Philip Rycroft CB, former Permanent Secretary at DExEU and former Head of UK Governance Group, Cabinet Office ; Akash Paun, Senior Fellow, Institute for Government



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Businesses impacted by Omicron urged to apply for financial support before next week’s deadline

News

FAW charge Connah’s Quay Nomads with allegedly fielding an ineligible player

News

Software developer dad from Flintshire returns to college after 10 year gap and lands dream job

News

Police appeal after construction equipment was stolen over the weekend from Hawarden

News

Wastewater programme testing for Covid-19 expanded across Wales

News

“Busted” police seize two vehicles with false number plates in Deeside

News

Call for Betsi Cadwaladr vascular services to go back into special measures

News

Flintshire: Rural police take part in joint operation investigating Raptor persecution and use of poisons

News

Face masks and covid passes set to be discussed as part of upcoming three weekly review

News





Read 400,122 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn