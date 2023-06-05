Senedd to discuss petition urging Wales’ 20mph speed limit rollout to be scrapped
A petition calling for the scrapping of plans to introduce a 20mph speed limit across residential areas in Wales will be discussed in the Senedd today, Monday, June 5.
The proposed speed limit, a UK first, has been promoted by the Welsh government as a crucial measure to reduce road accidents, cut noise pollution, and encourage walking or cycling.
However, the proposal has sparked substantial public debate, with some viewing it as a safety improvement and others dismissing it as impractical and overly restrictive.
Last year, the Welsh government announced that all speed limits in built-up areas would be reduced by September, prompting the creation of the petition, which has amassed more than 21,000 signatures.
The “20’s Plenty” campaign group, a leading advocate for the speed limit reduction, argues that the change encourages a more humane and environmentally friendly traffic culture.
Reportedly, the lower speed limit has enabled drivers to stop their cars within 12 metres, compared to the 27 metres required at 30mph, potentially reducing accidents.
In anticipation of the Welsh Government’s new 20mph speed limit legislation, eight communities across Wales were selected for the first phase of the national programme.
Buckley, Mynydd Isa, New Brighton, Drury, Burntwood, Bryn y Baal, and Alltami were among those areas where 20mph speed restrictions were introduced on 28 February 2022.
However, the ‘trial’ ignited a fierce backlash in Buckley, with residents claiming it has caused road rage incidents, as well as increased pollution and fuel costs.
Since its introduction, there have been widespread calls for main arterial roads through the town to revert to 30mph after the blanket 20mph limit was imposed.
As a result of the feedback, the council has reassessed a number of roads in Buckley and its surrounding areas.
Sections of ten roads will now undergo a statutory consultation period scheduled for July, pending the outcome of which, reassessed limits will be introduced in November.
Commenting on the news, Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for Transport Natasha Asghar MS said:
“I have been – and continue to be – inundated with letters, calls and emails from furious locals across Wales and this petition further emphasises the strength of feeling about Labour’s plan to grind Wales to a halt – and that’s why I’ve signed it myself.
“It appears that with default 20mph speed limits, the road-building ban, and a rumoured congestion charge, Labour’s anti-car, anti-worker, anti-growth agenda will only intensify.
“Public opinion has not been strongly in favour of this change, with numerous people across Wales feeling they were not given a proper say in this decision and reports have cast doubt over how many lives it would genuinely save.” Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News