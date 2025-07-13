Senedd debates UK Labour’s record one year on

The Labour UK Government has failed to honour promises made to the people of Wales during the general election just over a year ago, Plaid Cymru’s leader claimed.

Rhun ap Iorwerth warned people in Wales have been subject to “disappointment after

disappointment”, with the picture deteriorating in the 12 months since Labour took office.

He criticised a lack of progress on fair funding for Wales, telling Senedd members: “The glaring hollowness of that promise is plain for all to see.”

The would-be first minister pointed to long-held, but as yet unfulfilled, commitments to devolve powers over policing, youth justice and the Crown Estate to Wales.

Mr ap Iorwerth expressed concerns about cuts to winter fuel allowance, a lack of HS2 consequential funding and “blatant double standards” on the steel industry.

‘Disastrous’

He called out the “fundamental injustice” of the UK Government leaving Wales with a £72m shortfall for the costs of national insurance contributions (NICs) in the public sector.

Leading a Plaid Cymru debate on July 9, Mr ap Iorwerth said: “Wales and the people of Wales have been disappointed, they have been let down by this Labour UK Government.”

The former broadcast journalist criticised the recent UK spending review for providing the “worst real-terms growth in day-to-day spending outside of the immediate austerity years”.

Tom Giffard, for the Conservatives which supported the Plaid Cymru motion, pointed to Labour’s manifesto commitment not to raise taxes on working people.

He argued Labour did exactly the opposite by “hiking up” employer NICs to 15% from April, warning: “That decision has had the disastrous consequence of seeing unemployment rise.”

‘Callousness’

Sioned Williams called the decision to keep the two-child benefit cap a “shameful choice”, stating that welfare reform was the result of “cold and calculated callousness”.

“In Wales, we have been among those who have paid the highest price for Westminster’s wilful and deliberate neglect,” said the Plaid Cymru politician.

But Labour’s Joyce Watson criticised Plaid Cymru for voting against the Welsh budget while “failing” to bring alternative plans to the table. “Week in and week out, you ask for more money for something that you haven’t costed,” she said.

Accusing the opposition party of being “quite happy to bankrupt the country”, she suggested independence would cost £7,000 a year for every person in Wales.

Llŷr Gruffydd pointed out that Labour voted against UK and Scottish Government budgets, saying: “Plaid Cymru… votes against the Welsh Government budget and somehow we’re denying Wales money. You couldn’t make it up… this is ridiculous.”

‘Fantasy politics’

Adam Price, the former Plaid Cymru leader, criticised “warm words and empty promises” on the devolution of justice, with no draft legislation, outline budget nor target date.

However, Carolyn Thomas cautioned that it will take the next few years to see the full impact of investment by the Labour UK Government come to fruition. “A lot has been done and there’s still a lot to do,” said the Labour backbencher.

Responding for the Welsh Government, Julie James hit back at “fantasy politics” from the opposition benches as she accused Plaid Cymru of acting like a “circus soothsayer”.

“This is a party which takes comfort from wrapping itself in the shroud of misery and disappointment,” she said. “It can barely muster a teaspoon of enthusiasm nor hope.”

Ms James stressed: “One year of a Labour Government won’t magically get rid of food banks or end our dependency on them. The damage caused by the governments of Cameron, May, Johnson, Truss and Sunak… will now take time to heal.”

By Joe Woods

