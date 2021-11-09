Senedd approves NHS Covid pass extension for cinemas and theatres in Wales

Members of the Senedd have approved the extension of the NHS COVID pass to cinemas, theatres and concert halls in Wales.

The vote to extend their use was passed by 39 votes, with 15 voting against.

Up until now covid passes have only been used in nightclubs and for large gatherings.

However NHS COVID passes will now be needed in cinemas, theatres and concert halls from Monday 15 November.

The move was opposed by members of the Welsh Conservatives and the one Welsh Liberal Democrat MS, Jane Dodds.

Darren Millar MS, Welsh Conservative, said: “The Welsh Government’s technical advisory cell on coronavirus said that COVID passes will have a minimal impact on the spread of the virus.

“And Dr Frank Atherton, the Welsh Government’s own chief medical officer, said just last week that the actual direct impact of COVID passes is probably quite small. And he went further than that, he actually said that the evidence is still building around COVID passes, and that the bigger impact was over messaging and using COVID passes alongside other restrictions such as face coverings.

“Now, if the Welsh Government’s own chief medical officer is not convinced that they make a real difference, then how on earth can you expect

“Members of this Senedd today, along with the public and businesses the length and breadth of this country, to be convinced that they are? The idea of a COVID pass was outlined and implemented in Wales at very short notice, and these latest proposals are similar, with very little consideration of how it will actually impact those businesses and organisations that will be affected.”

Jane Dodds MS said there is a “lack of evidence that vaccine passports work to reduce transmission or to improve the uptake of the vaccine” and that people in the entertainment industry will be “affected negatively”.

Following the vote, Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan said: “I am pleased the extension has been agreed today following the vote.

“Covid has not gone away and cases remain high and we need to continue take steps to Keep Wales Safe.

“The NHS COVID Pass is one measure among many to help to keep businesses open while also helping to control the spread of the virus.

“The decision to introduce them has not been taken lightly and the venues that will be covered are indoors and see large numbers of people being closely together for prolonged periods of time.

“Since 11 October, people have been required to show an NHS COVID Pass or recent negative lateral flow test result to enter nightclubs, similar venues and events and the service is working well.

“We have received positive feedback from a range of businesses and organisers of major events, including following the recent rugby internationals.

“We will continue to work with the sectors who are implementing the scheme to best support them.”

