Posted: Mon 29th Nov 2021

Section of main road in Hawarden closed following a collision

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have asked drivers to use alternative routes following a collision in Hawarden.

The B5129 Chester Road is closed between Station Road and Manor Lane.

North Wales Police posted on social media: “ROAD CLOSED – Chester Road Hawarden (B5129) is currently closed due to a collision. It is closed between the junctions for Station Road and Manor Lane. Please use alternative routes.”



