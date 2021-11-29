Section of main road in Hawarden closed following a collision
Police have asked drivers to use alternative routes following a collision in Hawarden.
The B5129 Chester Road is closed between Station Road and Manor Lane.
North Wales Police posted on social media: “ROAD CLOSED – Chester Road Hawarden (B5129) is currently closed due to a collision. It is closed between the junctions for Station Road and Manor Lane. Please use alternative routes.”
