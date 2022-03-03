Section of M56 in Cheshire closed overnight to allow narrow lanes to be installed

The closure is on the eastbound side between J11, Preston Brook and J12 Runcorn.

It will begin at 9pm, the carriageway reopen at 6am on Friday.

The narrow lanes will be in place for around six months while work to replace the Expressway Bridge above the motorway takes place.

National Highways has said: “We plan to install narrow lanes on both sides of the M56, between junction 11 and 12.”

“To safely install the narrow lanes, overnight full closures will take place as follows:

M56 eastbound carriageway from 9pm Thursday 3 March to 6am Friday 4 March from 9pm Saturday 5 March to 6am Sunday 6 March

M56 westbound carriageway From 9pm Friday 4 March to 6am Saturday 5 March From 9pm Sunday 6 March to 6am Monday 7 March



“The narrow lanes will be in place for around six months.”

“It will allow three lanes of traffic to remain open on the M56 in both directions, whilst the bridge pier is built in the central reservation.”

“The reduced speed limit of 50mph will continue on the 2.4km stretch of the M56 to ensure safety is maintained for our operatives and road users.”

The M56/A533 Expressway Bridge is being replaced is a concrete bridge that carries the Chester Road combined with the A533 over the M56 motorway.

The bridge is located between junctions 11 and 12 and is a vital local link, providing access across the M56 to Runcorn from Preston Brook and Northwich.

National Highways is replacing the structure with a new 67m two-span concrete bridge, consisting of a single two-lane carriageway and a combined footpath/cycleway.

“The replacement of this bridge will ensure an increased life span of over 120 years for road users, maintaining safety in the long term.”

“A substantial part of the project will be built off site to minimise disruption and we’ll keep the existing bridge open whilst we construct the new bridge. On completion, traffic will be transferred to the new structure to continue the flow of traffic and allow for the demolition of the exiting bridge structure.”