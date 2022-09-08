Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 8th Sep 2022

Updated: Thu 8th Sep

A494 at Alltami back open following earlier collision

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Update: Police have said the road is now clear, posting on social media, the force said:

“The RTC on the A494 Alltami Mold has now been cleared and the road has been re-opened. Thank you for your patience and co-operation.”

Earlier report: Police have said the A494 in Alltami is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

The crash has happened close to the council depot, the carriageway heading towards the A55 has been closed as a result.

One person posted on social media: “Alltami by the council depot multiple vehicles involved in a crash please avoid if possible.”

Police posted on social media: “Alltami by the council depot a really bad crash involving multiple vehicles and a tractor. Please avoid if possible.”

A local traffic report states: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to multi-vehicle crash on A494 both ways between Alltami Road and Industrial estate turn off. Affecting traffic between Mold and Ewloe..”

