A494 at Alltami back open following earlier collision
Update: Police have said the road is now clear, posting on social media, the force said:
“The RTC on the A494 Alltami Mold has now been cleared and the road has been re-opened. Thank you for your patience and co-operation.”
Earlier report: Police have said the A494 in Alltami is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.
The crash has happened close to the council depot, the carriageway heading towards the A55 has been closed as a result.
One person posted on social media: “Alltami by the council depot multiple vehicles involved in a crash please avoid if possible.”
Police posted on social media: “Alltami by the council depot a really bad crash involving multiple vehicles and a tractor. Please avoid if possible.”
A local traffic report states: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to multi-vehicle crash on A494 both ways between Alltami Road and Industrial estate turn off. Affecting traffic between Mold and Ewloe..”
