Section of M53 closed near Ellesmere Port following lorry crash

The northbound carriageway of the M53 between junctions 9 and 8, near Ellesmere Port, is closed following a collision involving two heavy goods vehicles.

One of the vehicles overturned, leading to an oil spill on the motorway.

In response to the emergency, the southbound carriageway was also temporarily halted to facilitate the landing of an Air Ambulance, which attended the scene to provide medical assistance.

All emergency services, including fire engines from Ellesmere Port, Chester, Powey Lane, Winsford, and a rescue unit from Winsford, are currently at the site managing the situation.

The incident has caused significant disruption to traffic on the M53, with a diversion in place.

As of 11:30 am, Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Crews are working to release one person from one of the vehicles and manage a spillage of hydraulic fluid on the carriageway.”

In a statement, National Highways said:

“The M53 in Cheshire is closed northbound between J9 and J8 near Ellesmere Port due to a collision involving 2 heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), as a result, one of the HGVs has overturned and is leaking oil onto the carriageway.

“The southbound carriageway has been temporarily stopped to allow the Air Ambulance to land and attend the scene.

“All emergency services are in attendance.”

Diversion Route

Road users are advised to follow the Hollow Square diversion symbol on road signs.

Exit the M53 northbound at J9. At the M53 J9/A5032 roundabout, take the second exit and follow the A5032 northbound.

At the A5032/M53 J8 roundabout, take the second exit and re-join the M53 northbound.

“If this closure impacts your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead; you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

