Secretary of State for Wales admits £100 not generous for off-grid customers

The new Secretary of State for Wales has admitted that the financial help offered to ‘off grid’ households is not generous enough.

Many rural areas are off the mains energy grid and homeowners rely on alternative sources such as oil and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) to keep their homes running.

The UK government is giving off-grid households an extra £100 on top of the £400 Energy Bill Support Scheme discount to help pay for oil and LPG.

Earlier this week, David TC Davies MP was questioned by MPs at his first appearance at the Welsh Affairs Select Committee since being put in post by the Prime Minister.

Following a question by Delyn MP, Rob Roberts on the financial support given by the UK Government to off-grid customers, Mr Davies said “I think that £100 was certainly not generous, given the circumstances” he went on to say that he’s sure that it’s “another factor the government will be looking at”.

Mr Roberts then pushed the Welsh Secretary on the matter, stating that off-gird customers are found in larger numbers in Wales.

The Delyn MP then asked what representations Mr Davies’ office is able to make to the government on their behalf.

The Secretary of State responded, saying “I will make representations about that given the percentage size in Wales of people of are off-grid”.

He did note however, that the government are already well aware of the problem, and it is a matter that effects people in all rural areas across the UK.

The Welsh Affairs Select Committee is responsible for scrutinising the expenditure, administration and policies of the Wales Office, and the policies of the UK Government.

Chaired by Conservative Stephen Crabb MP its membership consists of Members of Parliament from a range of parties and it meets weekly to discuss these issues.

Commenting after the committee, Mr Roberts has said:

“I welcome Mr Davies comments about the support for off-grid customers. I have been contacted by lots of constituents concerned about the rising cost of their oil or LPG gas.”

“I accept that the Government has some difficult decisions ahead of it to balance the books, and that unfunded spending cannot continue. However, I urge the Government to consider what further financial support can be offered to these customers and act quickly to get the money into their pockets.”

“More generally the meeting was very productive, and I look forward to working with the Wales Office to improve the lives of people living in Wales, and more specifically Delyn.”

[Photo: CPC Fuels]

