Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 3rd Sep 2022

Updated: Sat 3rd Sep

Second Covid vaccine that targets two strains of the virus approved for use in UK

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

A second, “bivalent” vaccine has today been approved as a booster by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) after it was found to meet the UK regulator’s standards of safety, quality and effectiveness.

The updated booster vaccine made by Pfizer/BioNTech, targeting two coronavirus variants, has been approved for use in individuals aged 12 years and above.

“This decision has been endorsed by the Commission on Human Medicines, after a careful review of the evidence.” The MHRA has said.

In each dose of the booster vaccine, ‘Comirnaty bivalent Original/Omicron’, half of the vaccine targets the original virus strain and the other half targets Omicron (BA.1).

The MHRA says its decision is based on data from a clinical trial which showed that “a booster dose with the bivalent Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine triggers a strong immune response against both Omicron and the original strain.”

“Safety monitoring showed that the side effects observed were the same as those seen for the original Pfizer/BioNTech booster dose and were typically mild and self-resolving, and no new serious safety concerns were identified.” The MHRA said.

Dr June Raine, MHRA Chief Executive said: “I am pleased to announce that we now have a second approved vaccine for the UK Autumn booster programme. The clinical trial of the Pfizer/BioNTech bivalent vaccine showed a strong immune response against the Omicron BA.1 variant as well as the original strain.”

“Bivalent vaccines are helping us to meet the challenge of an ever-evolving virus, to help protect people against COVID-19 variants.”

“We have in place a comprehensive safety surveillance strategy for all UK-approved COVID-19 vaccines, and this will include the updated booster we approved today.’

Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed, Chair of the Commission on Human Medicines said: “Following an independent review of the safety, quality and effectiveness of the vaccine, the Commission on Human Medicines and its COVID-19 Vaccines Expert Working Group supports the MHRA’s decision.”

“As with any medicinal product, including vaccines, it is important to continually monitor effectiveness and safety when it is deployed, and we have the relevant processes and expertise in this country to do that.”

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) will advise on how this vaccine should be offered as part of the deployment programme.

Read Next

  • Car smashing through A494 ‘chicken wire’ fence raises questions over safety of newly designated school walking route
  • Moel Famau family overwhelmed at response to new donkey walk business
  • North Flintshire Police issue ‘reminder’ for parents about anti-social parking outside schools
  • Scammers impersonating British Gas with fake refund emails

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Car smashing through A494 ‘chicken wire’ fence raises questions over safety of newly designated school walking route

    News

    Moel Famau family overwhelmed at response to new donkey walk business

    News

    North Flintshire Police issue ‘reminder’ for parents about anti-social parking outside schools

    News

    Scammers impersonating British Gas with fake refund emails

    News

    Wealth tax could fund pay rise for staff providing vital services, says Union

    News

    Chris Boardman opens cycle storage unit at Countess of Chester Hospital

    News

    Boss of train company that cut rail links between North Wales, Chester and London stepping down

    News

    Meet the latest four-legged police recruit aiming to make it as canine crime fighter in North Wales

    News

    Routine asymptomatic testing for Covid-19 in hospitals and care homes in Wales to be ‘paused’

    News




    Read 466,717 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn