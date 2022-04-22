Search and Rescue team assist mountain biker with “significant” leg injury near Holywell

North East Wales Search and Rescue volunteers were called into action on Thursday night to assist an injured mountain biker near Holywell.

The Flintshire based team were scrambled at 9.30pm to an area south west of Holywell after the rider sustained a “significant” leg injury.

The team gave medical assistance before driving the bike rider directly to hospital.

A spokesperson for NEWSAR said: “At 9:30pm on Thursday night the team was called to assist a mountain biker south west of Holywell.”

“He had sustained a significant injury to his leg.”

“Team members attended and provided pain relief, before manipulating his leg back into a neutral position, in order to protect the blood supply to the limb below the injury site.”

“His leg was then splinted and he was carried by stretcher to our Landrover, then he was driven directly to hospital.”

“Well done to the casualty party who had fitted an improvised splint before we arrived and met incoming team members to direct them quickly to the scene.”

“Get well soon!”

NEWSAR team members are on call 24 hours a day 365 days a year.

The search and rescue team’s primary operating area is in North East Wales mainly covering the counties of Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham and parts of Conwy and Powys.

The team also regularly assists Mountain Rescue teams elsewhere in North Wales as well as Lowland Search and Rescue teams in Cheshire and Shropshire.

NEWSAR volunteers also assist Police in searching for vulnerable people who are missing from home or those in need of rescue.

