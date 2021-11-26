Sealand Road closed until Saturday morning due to incident at petrol station

Police have closed Sealand Road due to an incident at the petrol station and high winds.

The road will be closed until Saturday morning, diversions are in place.

In an update on social media, a North Wales Police spokesperson said: “Sealand Road will be closed until tomorrow morning, due to an incident at the petrol station and high winds.”

“Diversions are in place through Saughall and Blacon. Please take care, Thank you.”

The A548 across Flintshire Bridge is also closed in both directions due to the high winds.

Flintshire Council has said: “Due to the Met Office AMBER weather warning for continuing strong winds, the Flintshire Bridge (A548) will remain CLOSED throughout the night and into Saturday morning (27 Nov 2021).”

“An update will posted here following a review of the forecast in the morning.”

Named Storm Arwen the Met Office, low-pressure system will bring high winds to most of the UK.

A yellow warning has been in place for wind today in Flintshire, the amber warning comes into effect at midnight until 9am Saturday.

The Met Office warns:

High winds associated with Storm Arwen are expected to cause some travel disruption and damage. Gusts of 60 to 70 mph are expected in coastal areas with gusts in excess of 70 mph in a few places.