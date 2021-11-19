Seal pup found on a Prestatyn beach with over 20 bites “consistent with those being inflicted by a dog”

Police and volunteers from British Divers Marine Life Rescue are urging dog owners to check beaches for seal pups before letting their pets of leads.

The call comes after a seal pup was found on a beach in the Prestatyn area with over 20 bites on its body “consistent with those being inflicted by a dog.”

North Wales Police Rural Crime Team are also asking owners to avoid letting their dog off leads on beaches with rocks where seal pups may be taking cover.

The Prestatyn seal pup was found injured around three days after an attack which will have led to “pain, suffering, dehydration and infection being caused.”

British Divers Marine Life Rescue is urging people to contact them immediately if a seal has been attacked by a dog.

The injured seal pup is still undergoing treatment at a rescue centre in Cumbria.

A spokesperson for the North Wales Police Rural Crime Team said:

“Sometime between 28th and 30th October a young seal pup was attacked on a beach in the Prestatyn area with injuries consistent with those being inflicted by a dog.”

“Unfortunately the seal was found and reported to be injured approximately 3 days after the event leading to pain, suffering, dehydration and infection being caused.”

“Volunteers from British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) attended and took the injured seal to a rescue centre where it was treated and given a course of strong antibiotics.”

“It was found to have 20 to 27 dog bite injuries to its body; it was then taken to another rescue centre in Cumbria for further treatment.”

“Volunteers from BDMLR are asking that if a seal is attacked by a dog that contact must be made to BDMLR immediately on 01825 765546 so that the seal can be treated as soon as possible.”

The spokesperson said: “North Wales Police Rural Crime Team and BDMLR are asking dog owners to make sure that there are no seals on the beach before letting dogs off leads, avoid letting your dog off leads on beaches with rocks where seal pups may be taking cover and please keep an eye on what your animal is doing and please report issues as soon as possible.”

“In cases of interaction between dogs and seals both animals are at risk of life threatening injuries and both animals may need immediate treatment; the sooner this is reported the better the chances for the animals involved.”