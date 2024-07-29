School essentials grant open to help with school costs

Applications are open for the School Essentials Grant that can provide up to £200 to help with the cost of the school day.

The School Essentials Grant is available to families on lower incomes and those who qualify for certain benefits. All looked after children also qualify for the grant. It can be used to buy school essentials such as uniform, stationery and equipment. All learners in compulsory school years are eligible and families can claim the grant once per school year per child.

It provides:

£125 per child

£200 for children entering Year 7

Kathryn Matthews, a community focused schools manager from the south of Wales, said: “Times are challenging at the moment for many of us. The cost of living, especially at this time of year, is a big worry for many families. We have been told by families that they are constantly budgeting to be able to purchase the uniform and equipment that children need for school.

“The School Essentials Grant helps take some of that worry and financial pressure away. Families can use this scheme to help buy any uniform or equipment needed ensuring all children are the same as their peers.

“This is an extremely helpful scheme for many families, and I would urge everyone who is eligible to apply. Applications are discretely managed and if you need any help applying, your local authority or child’s school can offer support. Family Engagement Officers can also provide advice and guidance about this scheme. If you are entitled to the School Essentials Grant, make sure you claim it.”

The Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, said: “I know that the cost of the school day puts increased pressure on families. The School Essentials Grant is an incredibly important scheme which helps to reduce that pressure.

“All children and young people deserve equal access to education and this scheme helps to achieve that by removing the financial barriers faced by many families.”

The 2024 to 2025 scheme is currently open and will close on 31st May 2025.

Even if your child already receives Universal Primary Free School Meals, it is still important to check eligibility. To find out if your child is eligible, visit School Essentials Grant | GOV.WALES