Sandycroft: Primary school pupils tune up for music

Pupils at a Deeside primary school are tuning up for their music lessons thanks to a consignment of new electric keyboards courtesy of a local business.

Sandycroft School have just taken delivery of the instruments along with sets of headphones and teacher Jack Merrick was delighted with the generous gift from Lock Stock Self Storage.

He and four of the children along with teaching assistant Hannah Young called in at Lock Stock’s Deeside storage park at the Interlinq site at Queensferry to say thank you for the donation worth £250.

They were then going straight back to school for an afternoon music class and the chance to make use of the new instruments.

Teacher Jack Merrick, a talented musician himself, said: “It’s great to have these instruments from Lock Stock because at Sandycroft we like to provide as many opportunities as we can for our children.

“With music the children are able to get really creative and we have percussion instruments but now with the keyboards the children can access them whenever they need to.

“They’re small and lightweight and they come with headphones and can be easily be brought into the classroom and it’s just great to have this support from a local business like Lock Stock.”

Daisy, seven, said: “I love music and I play piano so it will be great to have the keyboards in school to use.”

Ten-year-old Lily-Anne, an Ariana Grande fan, said: “I play bass guitar and drums but with this I will be able to learn to play piano as well.”

Area Site Manager Rob Jones said: “We have a real commitment to the areas where we operate and are always glad to help out where we can so when the school got in touch we were delighted to do our bit.

“The school wanted keyboards so we have helped out and the children are clearly delighted with their new instruments.

“It’s really important for them to get creative and music is a wonderful way to do that and they clearly have an enthusiastic and committed teacher in Mr Merrick who will help them get the best out of their new instruments.”

Lock Stock, founded in Denbigh in 1999, is the UK’s largest containerised storage company with 30 sites and over 4,600 storage units providing nearly five million cubic feet of space at storage parks across North and Mid Wales and the border counties.

The Interlinq site just off the A494 at Queensferry is one of several in the area with their existing sites stretching from Holyhead and along the North Wales coast at Porthmadog, Caernarfon, Bangor, Llandudno, Abergele and Rhyl, on the Dee at Flint, Saltney (Chester) and Deeside and inland at Denbigh, Mold, Buckley, Wrexham and Newtown in Powys, at Oswestry, Shrewsbury and Craven Arms in Shropshire, Brimfield (Ludlow) in Herefordshire and at Huyton, in Liverpool.

Lock Stock also specialise in the off-site hire of containers, delivered to your location by their specialist lorry and hired on a month by month basis. The containers are 10, 20 and 40 feet in length.

They can also use their lorry to relocate a container, contents and all, to a different Lock Stock site in the event of a house or business move.