Saltney man arrested after ‘number of people’ assaulted in a Chester pub

A Saltney man is among two arrested following an assault that took place in a Chester pub.

Police have now launched an appeal for witnesses and video footage following a disturbance at the Commercial Hotel.

The incident happened at around 11.25 pm on Saturday 12 February when police were called to reports of an incident at the bar and hotel off Northgate Street in Chester.

On arrival, police found that a number of people had been assaulted by a group of men and women who had fled the scene.

The disturbance took place both inside the hotel and outside on St Peter’s Churchyard.

Police have said inquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and “officers are keen to hear from anyone with any information which may aid their investigation.”

A 23-year-old man from Saltney and a 23-year-old man from Liverpool have both been arrested on suspicion of affray in connection to the incident.

They have since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police Constable John Wszolek, of Chester Local Policing Unit, said: “I would like to reassure residents that this appears to have been an isolated incident and we are committed to doing all that we can to trace the people responsible.

“Two people have already been arrested in connection with the altercation and they have since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

“As part of our ongoing investigation we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and may have witnessed the incident.

“The same goes for anyone with any mobile phone footage of the disturbance.

“In addition, I would also urge anyone who believes that they may have been assaulted during the incident to come forward.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire police at www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us, or on 101, quoting IML 1200260.

Information can also be reported anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.