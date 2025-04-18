Ruthin gin distillery hailed a ‘hidden gem’ by MS

An award-winning gin distillery in Ruthin has been described as a “hidden gem” by North Wales Senedd Member Llyr Gruffydd following a recent visit.

Lost Dutchman Spirits, based on the Lon Parcwr industrial estate, has made a big impact on the gin scene since launching in July 2023.

Founded by Dutch duo Quinten Elliott and Paul Andringa, the distillery has already earned global recognition, including the prestigious World Gin Award for ‘Best cask-aged gin’.

During his visit, Mr Gruffydd, a Plaid Cymru MS who is originally from Ruthin, praised the company’s rapid growth and contribution to the local economy.

“Ruthin may seem an unlikely setting for a world-beating gin distillery but this is really a hidden gem tucked away on the Lon Parcwr industrial estate,” he said.

“Quinten and Paul have created an exceptional product in a very competitive market and from very small beginnings with one small still they are looking to expand and hopefully employ more local people.”

The Senedd Member also highlighted some of the challenges faced by small alcohol producers, including regulatory changes and difficulties in finding suitable industrial premises.

“It was very interesting to learn about the challenges they face with new regulation for alcohol production being introduced, the unfair disadvantages facing small producers and even the scarcity of appropriate industrial units for their business,” he added.

Lost Dutchman Spirits also runs a ‘Gin School’ on site, offering hands-on classes for groups of up to six people. Participants can create their own personalised blend using a selection of botanicals, before bottling their creation to take home.

Mr Gruffydd concluded: “I wish them all the best with the venture, which is another great addition to Wales’s fast-growing food and drink offer.”