RSPCA Cymru urges action against cruel dog ear cropping

RSPCA Cymru is calling for more to be done to crack down on an illegal procedure which mutilates dogs’ ears, as more maimed pups enter rescues in Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In the past three years, 1,100 dogs have been subjected to this painful and unnecessary procedure in the UK, with 79 of these cases originating in Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This has led the RSPCA to collaborate with South Wales-based charity, Hope Rescue, launching the “Mutilated for Money” campaign. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The campaign’s primary focus is to educate the public on the legalities surrounding ear-cropped dogs and the severe welfare implications of the procedure. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

An impressive 13,000 people in Wales and England have already rallied behind the cause, which also advocates for the closure of a regulatory loophole permitting the import of dogs with cropped ears. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Dr Samantha Gaines, an expert on dog welfare at the RSPCA, emphasised the cruel nature of ear cropping. She noted, “Owners mistakenly believe that ear cropping adds glamour or a ‘tough’ look to their pets. This couldn’t be further from the truth, as the procedure causes lasting harm both physically and behaviorally.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Despite being outlawed in the UK, social media platforms still promote ear cropping. Dr. Gaines added, “Our goal is to prevent the normalisation of this horrendous act.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Highlighting the real-life consequences of this act, Hope Rescue shared the story of Bumblebee, a five-year-old Bully type dog with cropped ears that were severely infected. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Vanessa Waddon, from Hope Rescue, described the journey of Bumblebee, from her traumatic past to her present, where she’s thriving and looking for a forever home. “Shockingly, we see at least one stray cropped dog every month,” Waddon added. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Ian Briggs, of RSPCA’s Special Operations Unit, described the grim reality of DIY ear cropping kits found in homes, leading to high risks of infection and discomfort for the dogs. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

While ear cropping remains illegal in the UK, it’s not prohibited to import a dog with cropped ears. This discrepancy poses challenges in proving local instances of illegal cropping and opens a gateway for owners to procure cropped-eared dogs from overseas. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The RSPCA is pushing for the public to lobby MPs for urgent action on this issue. Previously, the UK Government had proposed a bill to ban the import of dogs with cropped ears, but the bill was shelved earlier this year. This setback has left the fate of such legislation in Wales uncertain. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The challenge remains significant, but the hope is that with rising public awareness and pressure, the future will be brighter and safer for dogs throughout the UK. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Last year, a Statement of Opinion laid at the Welsh Parliament by Natasha Asghar MS – and supported by RSPCA Cymru – was signed by 23 Senedd Members – more than half of those eligible to sign. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The statement, signed by Members of all four political parties represented at the Senedd, urged the Welsh Government to “redouble its efforts to stamp out the illegal and cruel mutilation of dogs in Wales” and highlighted the dramatic rise in reports of ear cropping received by the RSPCA. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

To find out more about the campaign, visit the Mutilated For Money campaign page. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News