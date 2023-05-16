Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 16th May 2023

RSPCA appeal after cat found giving birth by side of a road near the Flintshire border

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a cat was found giving birth on the side of a country road near the Flintshire border. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The black long-haired cat was rushed to a local vet by the animal charity after she was spotted by a member of the public near to a railway crossing on Lache Lane at Balderton early in the afternoon of Wednesday, May 10. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The young cat was struggling with her labour – a stillborn kitten was stuck in her birth canal – and she needed to undergo a caesarean section. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Under surgery she was able to give birth to four of her kittens, although another was also stillborn. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

RSPCA animal rescue officer Melanie Froude says the cat, who has been named Lily, looked to have been well cared for before her surgery and while she is not microchipped the officer is appealing for her owner to get in touch or for anyone who may know of her background. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“It was very fortunate that someone noticed this poor cat struggling by the side of the road. The lady realised she was in difficulty and took her back to her home in nearby Dodleston before calling us,” said the animal rescue officer. “We were able to give Lily the care she needed and she gave birth to four kittens, who are doing well. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“On the basis of her appearance she doesn’t look like she is a stray. I made door-to-door enquiries at properties near to where she was found and I put up a few posters as well. So far no-one has come forward, but maybe someone is worried about the whereabouts of their cat? Or someone might know who the owners of this lovely, friendly cat are, and I would urge them to get in touch.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

After recovering from her surgery at a private boarding cattery, Lily is due to go into the care of RSPCA Bryn-y-Maen Animal Centre in Colwyn Bay. She will be rehomed if an owner does not come forward. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Anyone with any information is asked to call the RSPCA appeals line number on 0300 123 8018. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care please visit our website or call our donation line on 0300 123 8181. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

