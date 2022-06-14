Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama come to Theatr Clwyd this month with Dionne Bennett

Join students from Royal Welsh College Jazz Department and Dionne Bennett for an evening of music this June in Blue Summer.

Welsh-Jamaican singer, Dionne Bennett is internationally known for her unique vocals, which draw influence from Afroculture music.

Dionne Bennett demands the absolute attention of the room with her powerhouse vocals.

She blends an invigorating mix of a deep, soulful, lower range with a colourful, bold, belt.

Time passes unnoticed as she weaves a story through lyrics and melody brought to life by her electrifying stage presence.

Joined by an all-star band of Royal Welsh College instrumentalists and vocalists who have worked together with Dionne through a series of workshops, they bring their own take on 90s R&B, funk, Neo-soul, and blues to the mix.

The Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama is the National Conservatoire of Wales. It contributes to the cultural identity of Cardiff and Wales and attracts some of the most gifted students from around the world.

They provide specialist practical and performance-based training in music and drama and compete alongside an international peer group of conservatoires and specialist arts colleges for the best students globally, enabling students to enter and influence the world of music, theatre, and related professions.