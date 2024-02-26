Deeside.com > News

Mon 26th Feb 2024

Royal Mint unveils George Michael limited edition coin

Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

In a homage to one of Britain’s most cherished musical talents, The Royal Mint has today introduced a new collectable coin dedicated to singer-songwriter George Michael.

The coin, part of the Music Legends series, celebrates Michael’s enduring legacy and his iconic second solo hit single, “Faith”.

Designed by the renowned artist and sculptor Sandra Deiana, the coin features a detailed portrait of George Michael, showcasing his famous headshot complete with trademark sunglasses, and an engraving of the refrain from “Faith”.

This design incorporates the black and red colours that were prominently used throughout his career, offering a tangible connection to the artist’s visual identity.

The release of this coin has been officially approved by George Michael’s estate, marking a significant acknowledgment of his impact on the music world.

It follows the recent celebration of WHAM!’s “Last Christmas” achieving the number one spot in the UK charts, 39 years after its original release, highlighting the timeless appeal of Michael’s work.

Sandra Deiana shared her vision behind the coin’s design, stating, “I aimed to capture his charismatic expression, focusing particularly on his iconic sunglasses. It’s a privilege to pay tribute to George Michael’s music through this design, which embodies a piece of his song.”

Rebecca Morgan, Director of Collector Services at The Royal Mint, expressed her enthusiasm for the tribute, saying, “George Michael’s journey from WHAM! to becoming a global superstar has inspired generations. We’re thrilled to celebrate his life and legacy with this official UK coin.”

The sentiment was echoed by George Michael Entertainment, which remarked, “We are deeply honoured by the Royal Mint’s tribute. George would have been proud and touched by this recognition from a national institution.”

George Michael, who initially rose to fame in the 1980s as part of the duo Wham! before launching a highly successful solo career, is remembered as one of the most influential recording artists of all time. With over 125 million records sold worldwide, his music has left an indelible mark on the pop genre.

The George Michael collectable coin is now available in limited-edition precious metal proof finishes, Brilliant Uncirculated, and colour versions.

Fans and collectors interested in this unique piece of music history are invited to view the full collection on The Royal Mint’s website.

