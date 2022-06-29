Royal Mail managers vote to strike over threats to 542 jobs, pay and working conditions

Royal Mail faces UK-wide strikes this summer over plans to remove 542 frontline delivery managers, Unite union has said.

Around 2,400 managers across over 1,000 delivery offices have voted by 86 per cent for strike action.

Unite has warned that letter and parcel delivery chaos was “inevitable.”

The union said that it would announce strike dates in the coming days and called for the management to return to the negotiating table to reach a settlement to avoid disruption.

Unite claims that the job cuts are driven by shareholder greed, despite the service returning a record £416 million in profits only months ago – up by 20.9 per cent.

The union also fears that the business’s cuts threaten the “universal service obligation whereby it must deliver to every household in the UK six days per week.”

The ballot result comes after Unite members rejected proposals because Royal Mail bosses, who have already cut 420 jobs, have refused to row back from their demand for 542 further jobs to go, continue to undermine agreed existing pay arrangements and are failing to act on the ‘long hours’ culture prevalent in the company.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “It is no surprise at all that these workers have voted overwhelmingly for industrial action.”

“Make no mistake, Royal Mail is awash with cash – there is no need whatsoever to sack workers, drive down pay or pursue this ill-thought out redeployment programme.”

“These plans are all about boardroom greed and profiteering and nothing whatsoever to do with securing this vital public service. Shareholders have been seizing the Royal Mail profits, while our members have been holding the service together. Enough is enough.”

“Our Royal Mail members are guaranteed Unite’s 100 per cent support in any industrial action they take this summer to get the company off this ruinous path.”

Unite national officer with responsibility for Royal Mail, Mike Eatwell added: “Our members have had enough. They are pivotal to the smooth running of the Royal Mail’s operations and therefore strike action will cause severe disruption to services.

“As our recent survey highlighted, the Royal Mail is already running on fumes, depending on an outrageous amount of unpaid hours by our members to keep services operating. But they have had enough of poor treatment and not being listened to.

“Senior management at Royal Mail has lost the support of their own managers and need to reflect carefully on their next steps. They need to come back to the negotiating table with a set of constructive proposals, otherwise strike action will go-ahead causing chaos to letter and parcel deliveries across the UK.”