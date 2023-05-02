Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 2nd May 2023

Royal Mail introduces automatic next-day parcel redelivery

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The Royal Mail has introduced an automatic next-day redelivery service for customers who miss their parcel deliveries. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The new process, which officially begins from today, 2nd May, aims to “save customers time and provide a more convenient experience” by reducing the need for trips to a Royal Mail Customer Service Point. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Under the new system, posties will attempt to redeliver parcels the next working day if customers are not at home during the initial delivery. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

After the first attempt, recipients will receive a card advising them of the automatic redelivery the following day, as well as alternative options if needed. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Customers can still choose from existing alternative delivery options, including arranging a redelivery for a more suitable time, having items left in a safe place or with a neighbour, or requesting redelivery to another local address or Post Office. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For those who prefer to collect their parcel, the option to visit their regular Customer Service Point remains available. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Royal Mail has updated its app and website to make services more user-friendly, while still offering telephone and branch access for customers who prefer these methods. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Nick Landon, Chief Commercial Officer at Royal Mail, commented on the new service: “Everyone knows how convenient a delivery from a Royal Mail postie is.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“They come to your house and have fantastic local knowledge enabling them to deliver first time, most of the time.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“With this change, we will use that same great local knowledge to automatically attempt delivery again the next day, and customers will know they are coming because we will have left a card the day before.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Our trials show that by making this change, the vast majority of items will be delivered without the recipient needing to do anything.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“No need in most instances to book a redelivery or make a trip to collect a parcel.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Just wait for your wonderful local postie to bring your parcel to you.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“This is the latest in a series of changes we have made to make doorstep deliveries and collections as convenient and green as possible.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Delivery options can be arranged through the Royal Mail app, online, or by phone. More details are available at: https://www.royalmail.com/receiving-mail/redelivery. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Joint Archive Service in North East Wales Wins Accreditation
  • Section of A55 near Flintshire border back open following earlier fuel spill
  • MS says Government changes ‘put construction apprenticeships at risk’

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Joint Archive Service in North East Wales Wins Accreditation

    News

    Section of A55 near Flintshire border back open following earlier fuel spill

    News

    MS says Government changes ‘put construction apprenticeships at risk’

    News

    Schools in Wales urged to remove logos for uniforms in bid to make them more affordable

    News

    Traditional community pub nestling in heart of historic Flintshire village goes on market

    News

    Müller pulls various Cadbury desserts amid possible Listeria contamination

    News

    Delays clear on A55 in Flintshire following earlier collision

    News

    Ewloe glamping pods plan refused due concerns over impact on open countryside

    News

    North Wales politician calls for more to be done for those affected by ovarian cancer

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn