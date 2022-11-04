Royal Mail and union bosses to carry out “intensive period of negotiations” in bid to resolve pay dispute

Royal Mail and union bosses are to carry out an “intensive period of negotiations” in a bid to resolve the dispute over pay and conditions.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) and Royal Mail management will begin talks on Monday, they will be facilitated by the arbitration service ACAS.

Last week Royal Mail Group put forward a deal, which included a pay rise worth 7% of a worker’s salary over two years, and a 2% lump sum this year.

However, Royal Mail said the offer was subject to agreeing to changes with Sunday working and start times.

Union bosses accused the company of “imposing change not negotiating”.

CWU withdrew a planned rolling strike which was due to take place this week and next week following a legal letter from Royal Mail.

On Tuesday CWU announced its members will stage two 48-hour strikes on two of the most crucial days for online shopping.

The first will be on Black Friday, November 25 the second on Cyber Monday, November 28.

As it stands those series those strikes will still take place.

In a joint statement, Dave Ward General Secretary, CWU and Simon Thompson CEO, Royal Mail Group said:

“Royal Mail and CWU recognise that it is crucial to the future of the company and the long-term job security of its employees that we reach agreement to resolve the current pay and change disputes.”

“There will now be an intensive period of negotiations on all aspects of pay and change, facilitated by Acas, from Monday 7th November to Tuesday, 15th November.”

“This will be facilitated by ACAS from Monday 7th November to Tuesday, 15th November led by the RMG CEO, the CWU General Secretary and their respective teams.”

To create space for constructive talks, both parties have committed to a de-escalation of tension to avoid flashpoints and restoring calmness in the workplace.

