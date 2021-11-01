Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 1st Nov 2021

Roadworks in and around Flintshire starting over the next few days

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

Carmel Hill From Carmel Road To Monastery Road – Carmel

02 November — 04 November

Delays likely – None/signing only

Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks

Works location: Carmel Hill From Carmel Road To Monastery Road

Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER

Current status: Planned

Works reference: PE12595529638

Hafod Road – Mold

01 November — 03 November

Delays likely – None/signing only

Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks

Works location: Hafod Road

Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER

Current status: In progress

Works reference: PE12595665177

Milford Street – Mold

01 November — 03 November

Delays likely – None/signing only

Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks

Works location: Milford Street

Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER

Current status: In progress

Works reference: PE12595715135

03 November — 04 November

Delays likely – Road closure

Works description: Cyclic maintenance activities. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs. No exit from A55 Junction 36 Eastbound. All traffic will be diverted to Junction 38 Posthouse Roundabout and return on the Westbound carriageway

Works location: A55 Junction 36 Eastbound Off-slip, Broughton

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Government

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: PD501212819934692

A55 Eastbound Onslip From A5104 Junction 36

02 November — 03 November

Delays likely – Road closure

Works description: Cyclic / Autumnal maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs. Diversion to Junction 36 and A5104

Works location: A55 Junction 36 Eastbound On-slip, Broughton

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Government

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: PD5012127315473324

A55 Eastbound Onslip From A550 Junction 35

03 November — 04 November

Delays likely – Road closure

Works description: Cyclic maintenance activities. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs. No exit from A55 at Junction 35 Eastbound on-slip. All traffic will be diverted to St David’s Ewloe and return on the Eastbound carriageway

Works location: A55 Junction 35 Eastbound On-slip, Hawarden

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Government

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: PD5012128191731811

A55 Eastbound Onslip Junction 36a Broughton

02 November — 03 November

Delays likely – Road closure

Works description: Cyclic / Autumnal maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs. Diversion to Junction 36 and A5104

Works location: A55 Junction 36a Eastbound On-slip, Broughton

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Government

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: PD50121273154512972

A55 Westbound Offslip to A5104 Junction 36

02 November — 03 November

Delays likely – Road closure

Works description: Cyclic / Autumnal maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs. Diversion to Junction 36 and A5104

Works location: A55 Junction 36 Westbound Off-slip, Broughton

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Government

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: PD50121273154857470

A55 Westbound Offslip to A5104 Junction 36a

02 November — 03 November

Delays likely – Road closure

Works description: Cyclic / Autumnal maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs. Diversion to Junction 36 and A5104

Works location: A55 Junction 36a Westbound Off-slip, Broughton

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Government

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: PD5012127315427256

A55 Westbound Offslip to A550 Junction 35

03 November — 04 November

Delays likely – Road closure

Works description: Cyclic maintenance activities. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs. No exit from A55 Junction 35 Westbound off-slip. All traffic will be diverted to St David’s Ewloe and return on the Eastbound carriageway

Works location: A55 Junction 35 Westbound Off-slip, Hawarden

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Government

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: PD5012128191358980

A55 Westbound Onslip From A5104 Junction 36

03 November — 04 November

Delays likely – Road closure

Works description: Cyclic Maintenance Activities – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs

Works location: A55, Junction 36 – Westbound Onslip

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Government

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: PD501212801523185

 

Ffordd Y Llan – Treuddyn

01 November — 04 November

Delays likely – Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works description: LAY A NEW GAS SERVICE 9M PUBLIC 6M PRIVATE

Works location: IN C.W O/S 10 MAES LLEWELYN

Public facing description: Wales & West Utilities Ltd has not assigned a specific description to this Works. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Wales & West Utilities Ltd.

Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Ltd

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XY254004000166157

Fron Park Road – Holywell

02 November — 03 November

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works description: Reset/Renew Frame & Cover

Works location: OPP FIRE STATION, FRON PARK ROAD, HOLYWELL, FLINTSHIRE

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12595717079

Halkyn Road – Holywell

01 November — 01 November

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works description: TWO WAY LIGHTS ARE REQUIRED IN ORDER TO ACCESS THE NETWORK TO CARRY OUT A POLE TEST

Works location: HOLYWELL A5026 HALKYN ROAD OPPOSITE FORMER CALDECOTT ARMS PUB CH8 7SJ

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005DL1W00000PTMS207924

Llay Road – Cefn-y-bedd

03 November — 05 November

Delays likely – Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works description: 2 X SERVICE BREECH JOINTBAYS IN FOOTPATH FOR 2 NEW SUPPLIES TO STREETLIGHTS

Works location: outsdei 3 to ty celyn

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by SP Energy Networks.

Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: GY0022100902788

Mold Road – Buckley

01 November — 04 November

Delays likely – Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works description: LAY A NEW GAS SERVICE 39M PUBLIC 4M PRIVATE

Works location: IN C.W OF A549, LAYING UP SOUTH LANE

Public facing description: Wales & West Utilities Ltd has not assigned a specific description to this Works. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Wales & West Utilities Ltd.

Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Ltd

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XY253005000317802

Ruthin Road – Cadole

01 November — 01 November

Delays likely – Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works description: Replace broken Manhole FCC – Ashbrooks

Works location: A494 Ruthin Road, Cadole

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Government

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PD50121293152925103

Ruthin Road – Cadole

03 November — 04 November

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works description: Replacement of cable loop from FCS263 to 264. Works to include, civil works for trenching in verge, electrical connections.

Works location: A494 Ruthin Road, Gwernymynydd

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Government

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PD50121302131659451

A55 – Border

02 November — 03 November

Delays possible – Lane closure

Works description: Litter clearance – A55 Westbound Junction 38 – 36A Lane closures and speed limits due to General maintenance on the Welsh Network

Works location: End of bridge over – Clwyd B’dry, Clwd B’dry – start of 2nd bridge over (bridge no. 10 8) Starts MP 129/0 ends MP 130/4+50

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by National Highways.

Responsibility for works: National Highways

Current status: Work in progress

Works reference: NOMS-238208

A55 Eastbound A550 Junction 35 to Junction 36

03 November — 04 November

Delays possible – Lane closure

Works description: Cyclic maintenance activities. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs.

Works location: A55 Between Junction 35 and Junction 36 – Eastbound Carriageway

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Government

 



