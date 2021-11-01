Roadworks in and around Flintshire starting over the next few days
As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.
Carmel Hill From Carmel Road To Monastery Road – Carmel
02 November — 04 November
Delays likely – None/signing only
Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks
Works location: Carmel Hill From Carmel Road To Monastery Road
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned
Works reference: PE12595529638
Hafod Road – Mold
01 November — 03 November
Delays likely – None/signing only
Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks
Works location: Hafod Road
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: In progress
Works reference: PE12595665177
Milford Street – Mold
01 November — 03 November
Delays likely – None/signing only
Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks
Works location: Milford Street
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: In progress
Works reference: PE12595715135
03 November — 04 November
Delays likely – Road closure
Works description: Cyclic maintenance activities. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs. No exit from A55 Junction 36 Eastbound. All traffic will be diverted to Junction 38 Posthouse Roundabout and return on the Westbound carriageway
Works location: A55 Junction 36 Eastbound Off-slip, Broughton
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PD501212819934692
A55 Eastbound Onslip From A5104 Junction 36
02 November — 03 November
Delays likely – Road closure
Works description: Cyclic / Autumnal maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs. Diversion to Junction 36 and A5104
Works location: A55 Junction 36 Eastbound On-slip, Broughton
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PD5012127315473324
A55 Eastbound Onslip From A550 Junction 35
03 November — 04 November
Delays likely – Road closure
Works description: Cyclic maintenance activities. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs. No exit from A55 at Junction 35 Eastbound on-slip. All traffic will be diverted to St David’s Ewloe and return on the Eastbound carriageway
Works location: A55 Junction 35 Eastbound On-slip, Hawarden
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PD5012128191731811
A55 Eastbound Onslip Junction 36a Broughton
02 November — 03 November
Delays likely – Road closure
Works description: Cyclic / Autumnal maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs. Diversion to Junction 36 and A5104
Works location: A55 Junction 36a Eastbound On-slip, Broughton
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PD50121273154512972
A55 Westbound Offslip to A5104 Junction 36
02 November — 03 November
Delays likely – Road closure
Works description: Cyclic / Autumnal maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs. Diversion to Junction 36 and A5104
Works location: A55 Junction 36 Westbound Off-slip, Broughton
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PD50121273154857470
A55 Westbound Offslip to A5104 Junction 36a
02 November — 03 November
Delays likely – Road closure
Works description: Cyclic / Autumnal maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs. Diversion to Junction 36 and A5104
Works location: A55 Junction 36a Westbound Off-slip, Broughton
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PD5012127315427256
A55 Westbound Offslip to A550 Junction 35
03 November — 04 November
Delays likely – Road closure
Works description: Cyclic maintenance activities. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs. No exit from A55 Junction 35 Westbound off-slip. All traffic will be diverted to St David’s Ewloe and return on the Eastbound carriageway
Works location: A55 Junction 35 Westbound Off-slip, Hawarden
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PD5012128191358980
A55 Westbound Onslip From A5104 Junction 36
03 November — 04 November
Delays likely – Road closure
Works description: Cyclic Maintenance Activities – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs
Works location: A55, Junction 36 – Westbound Onslip
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PD501212801523185
Ffordd Y Llan – Treuddyn
01 November — 04 November
Delays likely – Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works description: LAY A NEW GAS SERVICE 9M PUBLIC 6M PRIVATE
Works location: IN C.W O/S 10 MAES LLEWELYN
Public facing description: Wales & West Utilities Ltd has not assigned a specific description to this Works. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Wales & West Utilities Ltd.
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Ltd
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY254004000166157
Fron Park Road – Holywell
02 November — 03 November
Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works description: Reset/Renew Frame & Cover
Works location: OPP FIRE STATION, FRON PARK ROAD, HOLYWELL, FLINTSHIRE
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595717079
Halkyn Road – Holywell
01 November — 01 November
Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works description: TWO WAY LIGHTS ARE REQUIRED IN ORDER TO ACCESS THE NETWORK TO CARRY OUT A POLE TEST
Works location: HOLYWELL A5026 HALKYN ROAD OPPOSITE FORMER CALDECOTT ARMS PUB CH8 7SJ
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference:
Llay Road – Cefn-y-bedd
03 November — 05 November
Delays likely – Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works description: 2 X SERVICE BREECH JOINTBAYS IN FOOTPATH FOR 2 NEW SUPPLIES TO STREETLIGHTS
Works location: outsdei 3 to ty celyn
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by SP Energy Networks.
Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY0022100902788
Mold Road – Buckley
01 November — 04 November
Delays likely – Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works description: LAY A NEW GAS SERVICE 39M PUBLIC 4M PRIVATE
Works location: IN C.W OF A549, LAYING UP SOUTH LANE
Public facing description: Wales & West Utilities Ltd has not assigned a specific description to this Works. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Wales & West Utilities Ltd.
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Ltd
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY253005000317802
Ruthin Road – Cadole
01 November — 01 November
Delays likely – Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works description: Replace broken Manhole FCC – Ashbrooks
Works location: A494 Ruthin Road, Cadole
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50121293152925103
Ruthin Road – Cadole
03 November — 04 November
Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works description: Replacement of cable loop from FCS263 to 264. Works to include, civil works for trenching in verge, electrical connections.
Works location: A494 Ruthin Road, Gwernymynydd
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50121302131659451
A55 – Border
02 November — 03 November
Delays possible – Lane closure
Works description: Litter clearance – A55 Westbound Junction 38 – 36A Lane closures and speed limits due to General maintenance on the Welsh Network
Works location: End of bridge over – Clwyd B’dry, Clwd B’dry – start of 2nd bridge over (bridge no. 10 8) Starts MP 129/0 ends MP 130/4+50
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by National Highways.
Responsibility for works: National Highways
Current status: Work in progress
Works reference: NOMS-238208
A55 Eastbound A550 Junction 35 to Junction 36
03 November — 04 November
Delays possible – Lane closure
Works description: Cyclic maintenance activities. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs.
Works location: A55 Between Junction 35 and Junction 36 – Eastbound Carriageway
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
