Roadworks in and around Flintshire starting over the next few days

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

03 November — 04 November

Delays likely – Road closure

Works description: Cyclic maintenance activities. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs. No exit from A55 Junction 36 Eastbound. All traffic will be diverted to Junction 38 Posthouse Roundabout and return on the Westbound carriageway

Works location: A55 Junction 36 Eastbound Off-slip, Broughton

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Government

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: PD501212819934692