Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week

Motorists in and around Flintshire should brace themselves for a series of roadworks set to commence in the coming days. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

These necessary improvements may cause temporary disruptions, including delays, road closures, diversions, and the installation of temporary traffic lights. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Any road closures could mean some bus routes may be diverted, and the placement of temporary traffic lights could lead to slower travel times. While these measures are in place to ensure the safety of both the workers and the public, they are likely to cause delays. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

If you spot any roadworks or anything transport-related you would like to share – get in touch here: ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

A reminder that the A548 eastbound and westbound dual carriageway (Flintshire Bridge) will be closed from Monday 5th June to Friday 9th June between 0800hrs and 1800hrs. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Traffic affected by the closure will be diverted via the A494(t), A55(t) and A5119 (Flint). ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The closure is required to undertake essential investigatory work. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

More detail here: https://www.deeside.com/council-confirms-flintshire-bridge-closures-for-5-days-in-june/ ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

