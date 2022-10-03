Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 3rd Oct 2022

Roadworks in and around Flintshire starting over the next few days

Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

