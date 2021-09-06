Roadworks in and around Flintshire starting over the next few days

Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

If you spot any roadworks or anything transport related you would like to share – get in touch here:

Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com

B5444 Pwll Glass Junction To A541 Junction

06 September — 27 September

Delays likely – None/signing only

Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks

Works location: B5444 Pwll Glass Junction To A541 Junction, Mold

Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council

Current status: Planned

Works reference: Unknown

Black Brook 07 September — 09 September Delays likely – None/signing only Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks Works location: Black Brook, Soughton Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned Works reference: Unknown

A494 Eb Ewloe Loop From A55 06 September — 07 September Delays likely – Road closure Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs Works location: A55, Between Junction 33b and Junction 34 (Ewloe Loop) – Eastbound Carriageway Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: PD50121217153136442

Black Brook 07 September — 09 September Delays likely – Road closure Works description: Change Meter Works location: O/S 37, BLACK BROOK, SOUGHTON, FLINTSHIRE Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water. Responsibility for works: Welsh Water Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12595625665

High Street 07 September — 09 September Delays likely – Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works description: Mains Repair Works location: O/S 159, HIGH STREET, CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water. Responsibility for works: Welsh Water Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12595694262/25

A494 Eastbound Ewloe Offslip Junction to Old Aston Hill Junction 06 September — 08 September Delays possible – Lane closure Works description: MJ Quinn to carry out works involving – fibre spine works. Works location: TAHBO JRF10 532 MOLD ROAD CUT OFF EWLOE CLYWD Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Openreach. Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MQONSAWS0WCWC3MJW0N

A494 Eb Ewloe Loop From A55 06 September — 07 September Delays possible – Lane closure Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs Works location: A55, Between Junction 33b and Junction 34 – Eastbound Carriageway Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD50121217153548642

A494 Westbound Link to A55 Junction 33b 06 September — 07 September Delays possible – Lane closure Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs Works location: A55, Junction 33b – Eastbound Onlsip Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: PD50121217152856293

A55 Eb Northop to Brookside 07 September — 08 September Delays possible – Lane closure Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs Works location: A55, Between Junction 33 and Junction 34 – Eastbound Carriageway Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD50121217151535712

A55 Wb Ewloe to Pinfold Lane 07 September — 08 September Delays possible – Lane closure Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs Works location: A55, Between Junction 34 and Junction 33 – Westbound Carriageway Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD5012121715188884

Aston Hill Eb 06 September — 09 September Delays possible – Lane closure Works description: MJ Quinn to carry out works involving – fibre spine works. Works location: TAHBO JRF10 532 MOLD ROAD CUT OFF EWLOE CLYWD Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Openreach. Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MQONSAWSWCWC3MJW0N1

Broughton Hall Road 07 September — 08 September Delays possible – Some carriageway incursion Works description: MJ Quinn to carry out works involving – replacing D pole Works location: BROUGHTON HALL ROAD OUTSIDE PRIMARY SCHOOL Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Openreach. Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MQONSAWNWC1WCMJ9T4T

Gwernaffield Road 06 September — 10 September Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals) Works description: Lead supply pipe renewal Works location: ASHFIELD, , GWERNAFFIELD RD, MOLD Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water. Responsibility for works: Welsh Water Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12595605333

Maude Street 07 September — 09 September Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works description: Mains Repair Works location: 2 MAUDE STREET, CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water. Responsibility for works: Welsh Water Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12595694262

Alundale Road 06 September — 08 September Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion Works description: INSTALL NEW MTR AND BBOX DIG IS A METER BY A METER SQUARE Works location: ROAD OPENING & DIG TAKING PLACE ON FOOTWAY ON ALUN DALE ROAD OUTSIDE PROPERTY CALLED GLAN ABER Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Hafren Dyfrdwy. Responsibility for works: Hafren Dyfrdwy Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: ZU0070000/ 000041023862

Bryn Eglwys 07 September — 09 September Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit In Works location: 11, BRYN EGLWYS, , FLINT, Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water. Responsibility for works: Welsh Water Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12595600785

Hafod Alyn 07 September — 09 September Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion Works description: Renew Existing Stop Tap Works location: 6 HAFOD ALYN, MOLD, FLINTSHIRE Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water. Responsibility for works: Welsh Water Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12595682320

King Edward Drive 07 September — 09 September Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option Works location: 24 KING EDWARD DRIVE FLINT Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water. Responsibility for works: Welsh Water Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12595646669

Ryeland Street 06 September — 09 September Delays unlikely – Traffic control (give & take) Works description: LAYING NEW SERVICE 5M PUBLIC Works location: S/O 64A CHESTER ROAD WEST, SHOTTON Public facing description: Wales & West Utilities Ltd has not assigned a specific description to this Works. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Wales & West Utilities Ltd. Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Ltd Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: XY253004000171059

Truemans Way 07 September — 09 September Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion Works description: Emergency Meter Change Works location: HILLCROFT TRUEMANS WAYS, HAWARDEN, FLINTSHIRE Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water. Responsibility for works: Welsh Water Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12595680165

Tudor Close 06 September — 08 September Delays unlikely – No carriageway incursion Works description: mj quinn requires notice to INSTALL 45M DUCT- RESIDENTS TO BE NOTIFIED OF WORKS VIA LETTER DROP. Works location: THROUGHOUT USRN Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Openreach. Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MQONSAWN0HWWCNN9K3F