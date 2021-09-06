Roadworks in and around Flintshire starting over the next few days
Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.
As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.
B5444 Pwll Glass Junction To A541 Junction
06 September — 27 September
Delays likely – None/signing only
Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks
Works location: B5444 Pwll Glass Junction To A541 Junction, Mold
Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
Current status: Planned
Works reference: Unknown
07 September — 09 September
Delays likely – None/signing only
Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks
Works location: Black Brook, Soughton
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned
Works reference: Unknown
06 September — 07 September
Delays likely – Road closure
Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs
Works location: A55, Between Junction 33b and Junction 34 (Ewloe Loop) – Eastbound Carriageway
Works location: A55, Between Junction 33b and Junction 34 (Ewloe Loop) – Eastbound Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PD50121217153136442
07 September — 09 September
Delays likely – Road closure
Works description: Change Meter
Works location: O/S 37, BLACK BROOK, SOUGHTON, FLINTSHIRE
Works location: O/S 37, BLACK BROOK, SOUGHTON, FLINTSHIRE
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595625665
07 September — 09 September
Delays likely – Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works description: Mains Repair
Works location: O/S 159, HIGH STREET, CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE
Works location: O/S 159, HIGH STREET, CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595694262/25
A494 Eastbound Ewloe Offslip Junction to Old Aston Hill Junction
06 September — 08 September
Delays possible – Lane closure
Works description: MJ Quinn to carry out works involving – fibre spine works.
Works location: TAHBO JRF10 532 MOLD ROAD CUT OFF EWLOE CLYWD
Works location: TAHBO JRF10 532 MOLD ROAD CUT OFF EWLOE CLYWD
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference:
06 September — 07 September
Delays possible – Lane closure
Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs
Works location: A55, Between Junction 33b and Junction 34 – Eastbound Carriageway
Works location: A55, Between Junction 33b and Junction 34 – Eastbound Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50121217153548642
A494 Westbound Link to A55 Junction 33b
06 September — 07 September
Delays possible – Lane closure
Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs
Works location: A55, Junction 33b – Eastbound Onlsip
Works location: A55, Junction 33b – Eastbound Onlsip
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PD50121217152856293
07 September — 08 September
Delays possible – Lane closure
Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs
Works location: A55, Between Junction 33 and Junction 34 – Eastbound Carriageway
Works location: A55, Between Junction 33 and Junction 34 – Eastbound Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50121217151535712
07 September — 08 September
Delays possible – Lane closure
Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs
Works location: A55, Between Junction 34 and Junction 33 – Westbound Carriageway
Works location: A55, Between Junction 34 and Junction 33 – Westbound Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5012121715188884
06 September — 09 September
Delays possible – Lane closure
Works description: MJ Quinn to carry out works involving – fibre spine works.
Works location: TAHBO JRF10 532 MOLD ROAD CUT OFF EWLOE CLYWD
Works location: TAHBO JRF10 532 MOLD ROAD CUT OFF EWLOE CLYWD
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference:
07 September — 08 September
Delays possible – Some carriageway incursion
Works description: MJ Quinn to carry out works involving – replacing D pole
Works location: BROUGHTON HALL ROAD OUTSIDE PRIMARY SCHOOL
Works location: BROUGHTON HALL ROAD OUTSIDE PRIMARY SCHOOL
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference:
06 September — 10 September
Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works description: Lead supply pipe renewal
Works location: ASHFIELD, , GWERNAFFIELD RD, MOLD
Works location: ASHFIELD, , GWERNAFFIELD RD, MOLD
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595605333
07 September — 09 September
Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works description: Mains Repair
Works location: 2 MAUDE STREET, CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE
Works location: 2 MAUDE STREET, CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595694262
06 September — 08 September
Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion
Works description: INSTALL NEW MTR AND BBOX DIG IS A METER BY A METER SQUARE
Works location: ROAD OPENING & DIG TAKING PLACE ON FOOTWAY ON ALUN DALE ROAD OUTSIDE PROPERTY CALLED GLAN ABER
Works location: ROAD OPENING & DIG TAKING PLACE ON FOOTWAY ON ALUN DALE ROAD OUTSIDE PROPERTY CALLED GLAN ABER
Responsibility for works: Hafren Dyfrdwy
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: ZU0070000/
07 September — 09 September
Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit In
Works location: 11, BRYN EGLWYS, , FLINT,
Works location: 11, BRYN EGLWYS, , FLINT,
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595600785
07 September — 09 September
Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion
Works description: Renew Existing Stop Tap
Works location: 6 HAFOD ALYN, MOLD, FLINTSHIRE
Works location: 6 HAFOD ALYN, MOLD, FLINTSHIRE
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595682320
07 September — 09 September
Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
Works location: 24 KING EDWARD DRIVE FLINT
Works location: 24 KING EDWARD DRIVE FLINT
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595646669
06 September — 09 September
Delays unlikely – Traffic control (give & take)
Works description: LAYING NEW SERVICE 5M PUBLIC
Works location: S/O 64A CHESTER ROAD WEST, SHOTTON
Works location: S/O 64A CHESTER ROAD WEST, SHOTTON
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Ltd
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY253004000171059
07 September — 09 September
Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion
Works description: Emergency Meter Change
Works location: HILLCROFT TRUEMANS WAYS, HAWARDEN, FLINTSHIRE
Works location: HILLCROFT TRUEMANS WAYS, HAWARDEN, FLINTSHIRE
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595680165
06 September — 08 September
Delays unlikely – No carriageway incursion
Works description: mj quinn requires notice to INSTALL 45M DUCT- RESIDENTS TO BE NOTIFIED OF WORKS VIA LETTER DROP.
Works location: THROUGHOUT USRN
Works location: THROUGHOUT USRN
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference:
07 September — 09 September
Delays unlikely – Traffic control (give & take)
Works description: LAY A NEW GAS SERVICE 6M PUBLIC 3M PRIVATE
Works location: IN C.W O/S 6
Works location: IN C.W O/S 6
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Ltd
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY254004000168562
