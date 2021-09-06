Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 6th Sep 2021

Roadworks in and around Flintshire starting over the next few days

Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

If you spot any roadworks or anything  transport related you would like to share – get in touch here:

B5444 Pwll Glass Junction To A541 Junction

06 September — 27 September

Delays likely – None/signing only

Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks

Works location: B5444 Pwll Glass Junction To A541 Junction, Mold

Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council

Current status: Planned

Works reference: Unknown

Black Brook

07 September — 09 September

Delays likely – None/signing only

Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks

Works location: Black Brook,  Soughton

Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER

Current status: Planned

Works reference: Unknown

A494 Eb Ewloe Loop From A55

06 September — 07 September

Delays likely – Road closure

Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs

Works location: A55, Between Junction 33b and Junction 34 (Ewloe Loop) – Eastbound Carriageway

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Government

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: PD50121217153136442

Black Brook

07 September — 09 September

Delays likely – Road closure

Works description: Change Meter

Works location: O/S 37, BLACK BROOK, SOUGHTON, FLINTSHIRE

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12595625665

High Street

07 September — 09 September

Delays likely – Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works description: Mains Repair

Works location: O/S 159, HIGH STREET, CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12595694262/25

A494 Eastbound Ewloe Offslip Junction to Old Aston Hill Junction

06 September — 08 September

Delays possible – Lane closure

Works description: MJ Quinn to carry out works involving – fibre spine works.

Works location: TAHBO JRF10 532 MOLD ROAD CUT OFF EWLOE CLYWD

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Openreach.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MQONSAWS0WCWC3MJW0N

A494 Eb Ewloe Loop From A55

06 September — 07 September

Delays possible – Lane closure

Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs

Works location: A55, Between Junction 33b and Junction 34 – Eastbound Carriageway

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Government

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PD50121217153548642

A494 Westbound Link to A55 Junction 33b

06 September — 07 September

Delays possible – Lane closure

Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs

Works location: A55, Junction 33b – Eastbound Onlsip

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Government

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: PD50121217152856293

A55 Eb Northop to Brookside

07 September — 08 September

Delays possible – Lane closure

Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs

Works location: A55, Between Junction 33 and Junction 34 – Eastbound Carriageway

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Government

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PD50121217151535712

A55 Wb Ewloe to Pinfold Lane

07 September — 08 September

Delays possible – Lane closure

Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs

Works location: A55, Between Junction 34 and Junction 33 – Westbound Carriageway

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Government

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PD5012121715188884

Aston Hill Eb

06 September — 09 September

Delays possible – Lane closure

Works description: MJ Quinn to carry out works involving – fibre spine works.

Works location: TAHBO JRF10 532 MOLD ROAD CUT OFF EWLOE CLYWD

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Openreach.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MQONSAWSWCWC3MJW0N1

Broughton Hall Road

07 September — 08 September

Delays possible – Some carriageway incursion

Works description: MJ Quinn to carry out works involving – replacing D pole

Works location: BROUGHTON HALL ROAD OUTSIDE PRIMARY SCHOOL

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Openreach.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MQONSAWNWC1WCMJ9T4T

Gwernaffield Road

06 September — 10 September

Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works description: Lead supply pipe renewal

Works location: ASHFIELD, , GWERNAFFIELD RD, MOLD

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12595605333

Maude Street

07 September — 09 September

Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works description: Mains Repair

Works location: 2 MAUDE STREET, CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12595694262

Alundale Road

06 September — 08 September

Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion

Works description: INSTALL NEW MTR AND BBOX DIG IS A METER BY A METER SQUARE

Works location: ROAD OPENING & DIG TAKING PLACE ON FOOTWAY ON ALUN DALE ROAD OUTSIDE PROPERTY CALLED GLAN ABER

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Hafren Dyfrdwy.

Responsibility for works: Hafren Dyfrdwy

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: ZU0070000/000041023862

Bryn Eglwys

07 September — 09 September

Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion

Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit In

Works location: 11, BRYN EGLWYS, , FLINT,

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12595600785

Hafod Alyn

07 September — 09 September

Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion

Works description: Renew Existing Stop Tap

Works location: 6 HAFOD ALYN, MOLD, FLINTSHIRE

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12595682320

King Edward Drive

07 September — 09 September

Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion

Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option

Works location: 24 KING EDWARD DRIVE FLINT

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12595646669

Ryeland Street

06 September — 09 September

Delays unlikely – Traffic control (give & take)

Works description: LAYING NEW SERVICE 5M PUBLIC

Works location: S/O 64A CHESTER ROAD WEST, SHOTTON

Public facing description: Wales & West Utilities Ltd has not assigned a specific description to this Works. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Wales & West Utilities Ltd.

Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Ltd

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XY253004000171059

Truemans Way

07 September — 09 September

Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion

Works description: Emergency Meter Change

Works location: HILLCROFT TRUEMANS WAYS, HAWARDEN, FLINTSHIRE

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12595680165

Tudor Close

06 September — 08 September

Delays unlikely – No carriageway incursion

Works description: mj quinn requires notice to INSTALL 45M DUCT- RESIDENTS TO BE NOTIFIED OF WORKS VIA LETTER DROP.

Works location: THROUGHOUT USRN

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Openreach.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MQONSAWN0HWWCNN9K3F

Well Street

07 September — 09 September

Delays unlikely – Traffic control (give & take)

Works description: LAY A NEW GAS SERVICE 6M PUBLIC 3M PRIVATE

Works location: IN C.W O/S 6

Public facing description: Wales & West Utilities Ltd has not assigned a specific description to this Works. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Wales & West Utilities Ltd.

Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Ltd

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XY254004000168562

 



