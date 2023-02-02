Road resurfacing work set to begin this month on seven roads in Flintshire

Motorists in Flintshire be prepared for road closures and diversions as essential maintenance works are set to take place at several sites in the county. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Flintshire County Council has secured funding for the carriageway resurfacing and the works are set to commence from 6th February for a period of four weeks. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The dates, times and traffic management details are as follows: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Ffordd y Rhos, Treuddyn (from the cemetery to Ffordd y Llan)

Works start on Monday 6th February for 1 week. Traffic Management – Road closure will be in place between 09:00 and 17:00 hrs. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Englefield Avenue, Connah’s Quay (part)

Works start on Monday 6th February for 2 weeks. Traffic Management – Road closure will be in place between 08:30 and 17:00 hrs. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Llwyni Drive, Connah’s Quay

Works start on Tuesday 7th February for 2 weeks. Traffic Management – Road closure will be in place between 09:30 and 17:00 hrs. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Berthengam Village Road (part)

Works start on Wednesday 22nd February for 2 weeks – Road closure will be in place between 09:30 and 17:00 hrs. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Pen y Maes Road, Holywell (From the junction of the A5026 and Strand Park)

Works start on Monday 27th February for 1 week – Road closure will be in place between 09:00 and 17:00 hrs. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

B5444 Upper High Street, Mold

Works start on Tuesday 28th February for 1 week – Road closure will be in place between 19:00 and 01:00 hrs (Night time working) ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Tyddyn Street and Grosvenor Street, Mold

Works start on Thursday 2nd March for 1 week – Road closure will be in place between 09:30 and 17:00 hrs ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The council has said: “To facilitate the works, road closures together with signed diversion routes, will be in place to ensure the safety of the workforce engaged in this operation and highway users.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The contractor will make every effort to keep to the days and times given, but it may be necessary to vary these in the event of poor weather or other adverse circumstances.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Access to individual properties and businesses will be maintained, although short delays may be encountered.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Flintshire County Council and the appointed contractor Tarmac Trading Ltd apologise for any delay or disruption that may be caused as a consequence of this essential maintenance work.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

