Road resurfacing work lasting up to three weeks will get underway next Monday in Coed Talon 

Posted: Mon 2nd Aug 2021

Three weeks of road resurfacing work will get underway next week in Coed Talon.

Flintshire County Council has secured funding for the carriageway resurfacing to be carried out carriageway on the A5104 Corwen Road, Coed Talon  (between Rhyd Osber and the junction to B5101 Llanfynydd) starting on Monday 9 August.

The work is scheduled to last approximately 3 weeks, weather permitting.

A Flintshire Council spokesperson said: “To facilitate the works, a road closure with a signed diversion route will be in place from Monday to Friday between 0900 and 1700 hours to ensure the safety of the workforce engaged in this operation and other highway users.

Access to individual properties and businesses will be maintained, although short delays may be encountered.

The Council and the appointed contractors, Breedon Southern Limited, apologise for any delay or disruption that may be caused as a consequence of this essential maintenance work.”



